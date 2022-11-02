ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Shooting in Magnolia

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 10:50 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm call at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road in Magnolia. Upon arrival deputies observed an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. Life- saving measures were taken immediately, however, the male succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased on scene. The identity of the deceased male is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
MAGNOLIA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTX Sheriff Deputies Make Arrest in Cockfighting Incident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — On October 30, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of Cockfighting at a residence in the 21500 block of Juliann Alyes in Porter, Texas. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered obvious signs of cockfighting, caged roosters, and numerous dead roosters. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit responded to assist in the investigation.
PORTER, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Body found on cemetery road in Cleveland now ruled a homicide

An autopsy on the human remains found Sunday, Nov. 1, on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland has determined that the male victim was murdered. According to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified male died as a result of blunt force trauma. Because of the advanced decomposition of the remains, DNA testing is needed to determine the man’s identity. DNA testing can take weeks, or even months, so it will be some time before the person is identified.
CLEVELAND, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/04/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-04-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/02/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
californiaexaminer.net

A Man In Houston Is Charged With Killing His Mother’s Roommate

On Wednesday, police in Houston arrested a guy for questioning in the shooting death of a man who had been sharing his mother’s home with him. Sheriff Ed González of Harris County, Texas, announced that 22-year-old Robert Jones of Houston has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Fitzroy George.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County firefighter injured in crash

A Liberty County firefighter was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash around 4:20 p.m. Thursday on SH 146 north near Rye. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County DPS office, Trevor Hickman, of Livingston, and a volunteer firefighter for North Liberty County VFD, was traveling southbound on SH 146 in a Chevrolet HHR when he veered into the path of a northbound Ford F350 driven by Darral Whisenhunt, also of Livingston.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

1 person arrested after shooting reported in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police responded to a shooting that happened outside a local daycare in southwest Houston. Reports say Houston police received a call from the daycare about a shooting at the intersection nearby in the 6570 block of West Bellfort Blvd. near Westbury. The shooting was said to occur in...
HOUSTON, TX

