hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Shooting in Magnolia
On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 10:50 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm call at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road in Magnolia. Upon arrival deputies observed an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. Life- saving measures were taken immediately, however, the male succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased on scene. The identity of the deceased male is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
mocomotive.com
2 men, woman arrested after being found in possession of stolen camper trailers, drugs, guns in Montgomery County
PINEHURST, Texas – Two men and a woman were arrested and charged after stolen camper trailers, drugs, and weapons were found in Pinehurst, according to the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s office. Darrel Woodard, 51, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and felon…
Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
fox26houston.com
One man was shot, later died after altercation in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A man is dead after a reported altercation in Magnolia. Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road around 11 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot...
mocomotive.com
MCTX Sheriff Deputies Make Arrest in Cockfighting Incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — On October 30, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of Cockfighting at a residence in the 21500 block of Juliann Alyes in Porter, Texas. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered obvious signs of cockfighting, caged roosters, and numerous dead roosters. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit responded to assist in the investigation.
Click2Houston.com
$25K bond: Sugar Land Methodist Hospital employee charged for planting recording device in bathroom, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – An employee at Sugar Land Methodist Hospital was arrested and has been charged after a recording device was found in a bathroom at the hospital last month, officers with the Sugar Land Police Department said. Police said on Oct. 4, an employee at the hospital...
bluebonnetnews.com
Body found on cemetery road in Cleveland now ruled a homicide
An autopsy on the human remains found Sunday, Nov. 1, on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland has determined that the male victim was murdered. According to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified male died as a result of blunt force trauma. Because of the advanced decomposition of the remains, DNA testing is needed to determine the man’s identity. DNA testing can take weeks, or even months, so it will be some time before the person is identified.
Widow looking for justice after husband's workplace death in Harris County 2 months ago
Hugo Canamar's 70-year-old coworker is accused of killing him but claimed self-defense after an alleged quarrel over loose dogs around the business.
17 roosters and 6 chicks rescued after 3 men arrested for cockfighting in Porter
Authorities seized 17 live roosters, six live chicks of unknown sex, and eight dead roosters during the arrests, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
Click2Houston.com
2 armed men arrested after renting out storage unit with guns, body armor inside following robbery attempt, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY – Two men were arrested after they reportedly used a fake ID to rent out a storage unit in an attempt to steal other units, Mark Herman with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable said. Herman said David Wilkens and Benneth Fleming arrived at Public Storage located in...
conroetoday.com
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/04/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-04-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/02/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
17-year-old arrested at school for Galveston Co. crash that killed 1, injured 9 teens, officials say
Authorities said the teen was driving a Chevy Suburban when she crashed into an oncoming vehicle.
Authorities search for 31-year-old woman who went missing on Halloween in west Houston
Hollie Bloemer was last driving a 2017 silver Jeep Cherokee with the Texas license plate NVK3119.
californiaexaminer.net
A Man In Houston Is Charged With Killing His Mother’s Roommate
On Wednesday, police in Houston arrested a guy for questioning in the shooting death of a man who had been sharing his mother’s home with him. Sheriff Ed González of Harris County, Texas, announced that 22-year-old Robert Jones of Houston has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Fitzroy George.
KHOU
Man shot to death at storage facility in Magnolia
Deputies said they tried to save the victim's life but he died on scene. The person who shot him is cooperating with investigators.
HPD cop suspended for releasing driver who killed pedestrian, crashed again
Officer Jason Campbell let Prateek Kumar leave the scene of a fatal crash. Then Kumar crashed again.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County firefighter injured in crash
A Liberty County firefighter was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash around 4:20 p.m. Thursday on SH 146 north near Rye. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County DPS office, Trevor Hickman, of Livingston, and a volunteer firefighter for North Liberty County VFD, was traveling southbound on SH 146 in a Chevrolet HHR when he veered into the path of a northbound Ford F350 driven by Darral Whisenhunt, also of Livingston.
fox26houston.com
1 person arrested after shooting reported in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON - Police responded to a shooting that happened outside a local daycare in southwest Houston. Reports say Houston police received a call from the daycare about a shooting at the intersection nearby in the 6570 block of West Bellfort Blvd. near Westbury. The shooting was said to occur in...
Texas pair facing child endangerment charges after police encounter ‘hazardous’ living conditions
BRYAN, Texas — Officers responding to reported gunfire at a trailer park in Bryan, Texas, arrested a man and woman for child endangerment on Saturday night after encountering living conditions characterized as “hazardous.”. “There was a clear and present danger due to the living conditions. There was no...
wbrz.com
Report: Mom jailed with $4.5M bond in disturbing abuse case, says she's pregnant
HOUSTON - A woman who packed her children into a car and fled to Baton Rouge in the dead of night while trying to evade Texas law enforcement is now being jailed on a $4.5 million bond. The new details came out during a court hearing in Harris County Thursday,...
