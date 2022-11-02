Read full article on original website
wvua23.com
University of Alabama gets new MRI machine
TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama has a new state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging machine that is almost twice as powerful as current MRIs being used. University leaders said this machine will help researchers learn more about brain functioning, neurochemistry and any other matters related to neuroscience now that the scanner is available in our area.
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Nov. 3, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Brittany Hyche, 28, is last known to be living in the area of Bama Rock Garden Road in Vance. Hyche is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge. Brandon Oliver, 25,...
Tuscaloosa City Schools hosts second community forum
TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa City Schools Board invited members of the community and parents of students to come to Northridge High School on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss culture and climate in the school system. The event was hosted for the second time with the intent to allow more community...
Missing Tuscaloosa woman still not located
It’s been several days since 49-year-old Wanda Gordon went missing. Tuscaloosa Police say she may have become lost and disoriented while driving. Gordon was first reported missing by her family. She was last seen Thursday, Nov. 3 in Northport around 3 p.m. driving a silver Chrysler 200. Tuscaloosa Police...
No interruption to routes after two Englewood Elementary buses catch fire
Two buses at Englewood Elementary School went up in flames late Wednesday after a powerline fell, but school officials said Thursday there are no issues with bus routes. It took 20 minutes before Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and local volunteer fire departments could quash the blaze at the Tuscaloosa County School System building, but no one was injured in the incident.
Schools experiencing heavy absences because of illness
Chances are your family has recently been impacted by some sort of sickness, whether it’s the flu, strep, a stomach bug or just the crud. The Tuscaloosa County School System was hit hard last week and only 83% of students were in attendance. That means of the 19,000 students...
Update: Teen charged in Temerson Square shooting
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says the person accused of a shooting at Temerson Square in downtown Tuscaloosa early Wednesday has been located, arrested and is facing charges. Investigators said the suspect is younger than 18 but is being charged as an adult. Their identity will not be released because...
Man killed, deputy injured in head-on crash involving sheriff’s vehicle
A Tuscaloosa man is dead after his car crashed into a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 Saturday morning. According to Northport Police 24-year-old Robert Brooks Robles, of Tuscaloosa, was driving north in the southbound lanes on the Hugh Thomas Bridge. Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter said the crash was reported in the southbound lanes of the bridge going from Northport into Tuscaloosa.
Live in Tuscaloosa County and see trash? There’s an easy way you can report it
See trash in Tuscaloosa County? Now there’s an easy way you can report it so county workers can come fix the problem. Tcclean.org has tons of information regarding keeping Tuscaloosa County clean, including details on community cleanup events, ways to volunteer and a space where residents can report areas that need improvement.
Head-on collision kills one person, injures another
Tuscaloosa Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed one person. According to police the crash happened shortly after 4:30 Saturday morning on the 3100 block of University Boulevard East in front of Old English Inn. Police said an SUV was traveling east and a sedan traveling west when the two vehicles crashed head-on near the center line of the road.
Ex-Alabama prison guard charged in contraband case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Federal prosecutors Thursday said a former corrections officer at an Alabama prison has been charged for his alleged role in a conspiracy to smuggle cellphones, drugs and other items to inmates. A two-count bill of information filed Wednesday charges 32-year-old Wilson Brian Clemons, of Jasper, with...
Local mental health facility getting major upgrade
TUSCALOOSA – The expansion of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa means the facility has more means to help those in need. The facility is a 140-bed psychiatric hospital that provides comprehensive psychiatric evaluations and treatment to criminally committed male patients. This facility is the state’s only...
