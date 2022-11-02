ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown Facebook Marketplace killer sentenced to life in prison

By Alexis Loya
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man that stabbed a woman to death during a Facebook Marketplace sale will be behind bars for the rest of his life.

Joshua Gorgone, now 27, was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus an additional eight years and seven months to 24 years for stabbing and killing 54-year-old Denise Williams , according to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office. The judge sentenced him to life without parole for murder of the first degree and added additional time in the aggravated range to the statutory maximum for three of the additional counts, including robbery, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Gorgone was found guilty of all charges in September.

Today marks the end of a long journey with Denise Williams’ loving family and friends, who, from the very beginning of the investigation, have shown their absolute dedication to her. They are a strong family, and we again thank them for knowing something was wrong and contacting and working with authorities immediately. We are also grateful for the police officers, prosecutors, support staff, medical experts, coroner’s office personnel, and the myriad of others who played varying roles in the investigation, arrest and prosecution of Joshua Gorgone. We also thank the court for recognizing the heinous nature of this crime, the lack of remorse, and that justice required a sentence of life plus a consecutive sentence. While her friends and family miss her, we hope that the work done in this case brings them some solace and closure.

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer

That deadly stabbing resulted from an argument over the price of a refrigerator that Gorgone had listed for sale on Facebook in April 2021. Williams was killed in his Geistown Borough apartment at the 800 block of Old Scalp Avenue.

A missing person report was filed by Williams’ family around 8 p.m. April 5, the day she was killed, saying she got off work at noon at Conemaugh Hospital but hadn’t been heard from since.

Investigators used an app to find Williams’ phone and tracked it to a location in Johnstown around 9 p.m., though her vehicle was found on Hoyt Street in Richland Township. Williams was later found dead with multiple stab wounds in Gorgone’s bathroom after investigators learned she was there to buy a refrigerator for her boyfriend.

Gorgone told detectives he had listed the refrigerator for $160, though the two began arguing over the price. As the argument escalated, he said a physical altercation broke out. He grabbed a knife from his kitchen and stabbed her in the chest several times.

WETM 18 News

