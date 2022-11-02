Read full article on original website
Related
Clarks Recall Cites Cancer-Causing Chemicals
Clarks issued a product safety recall affecting a number of women’s footwear styles. The company on Thursday said consumers who purchased the Brinkley and Breeze slip-on, lace-up and mule styles navy color ways and prints should stop wearing the shoes immediately due to testing that revealed some samples contained excess levels of dye chemicals benzidine or dimethoxybenzidine.
San Diego Channel
Recalled AirWick air fresheners pose laceration hazard
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that a batch of AirWick air fresheners could pose a laceration and injury hazard, prompting its recall. The CPSC said the recalled air fresheners are “missing a corrosion inhibitor, which can lead to corrosion and rupture of the metal can and expulsion of the contents, posing injury and laceration hazards.” Corroded air fresheners can also leak, which can cause skin and eye irritation on contact, the CPSC added.
Popular children’s toy sold at Amazon recalled over choking hazard
We have another urgent safety alert that parents need to know about. A toy sold exclusively at Amazon has a component that can malfunction. As a result, a small white ball can be released, leading to a choking hazard for young children. Addo Play issued a recall for the Amazon toy: the Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights & Sounds Shape Sorter.
Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful
People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Popculture
Ground Beef Health Alert Issued for Meat You May Have Already Bought
Health officials are once again urging consumers to check their freezers for certain ground beef products. Following a string of similar recalls in recent months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Oct. 13 issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
Five Products Recalled This Week: Clorox, Nestlé and More
The following recalls were announced by the Food and Drug Administration, Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
Clorox Recalls Cleaning Products That Could Make You Sick
Clorox is recalling several of its products that could make you sick.
Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service
American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
Popculture
Boxes of Cookies Recalled
A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
I've worked at Costco for 17 years. Here are 13 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the warehouse for 17 years, I buy clothing, Kirkland whiskey, Vital Proteins, Liquid IV drink mix, and rotisserie chicken.
I found a Walmart secret hidden clearance item for $25 – it’s listed online for $399
A TIKTOKER has revealed the ultimate savings possible with Walmart's secret clearance. Brand name beats headphones, a kids' swing-set, and even a full-sized treadmill were among the items scored in this shopping trip. TikTok user this_is_nt revealed savings of nearly 94 percent through Walmart's secret clearance in a recent video.
Check your shelves or fridge for these 5 products — they’ve been recalled
What products are recalled in 2022? Why are Pine-Sol, Philips CPAP, Bob Evans sausage, Mighty Bliss heating pad, Unilever dry shampoos being recalled?
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently Closing
Another perennial location is permanently shuttering. The store was not on the list of original mass closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KTLA.com, WSET.com, NewsAdvance.com, and BedBathandBeyond.com.
New snack recall: World-famous snacks recalled over serious manufacturing mistake
If you purchased Tastykake or Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pies recently, you should know that Flowers Foods issued a recall for various products from the two brands. The products contain undeclared soy, which can cause adverse, life-threatening reactions in people with soy allergies. DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY...
9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money
Costco is the place to go for anyone who wants to stock up on bulk items, prepare for a party or big event, and save money while doing so. The buying in bulk mentality, however, can often lead people...
The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week
If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being...
Comments / 4