Camden, ME

penbaypilot.com

Arthur D. ‘Art’ Henry, obituary

THOMASTON — Arthur D. ‘Art’ Henry, 97, longtime owner and operator of Art Henry Crane Service, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport. Born in Thomaston on Easter day, April 12, 1925, he was the...
THOMASTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Susan Annette ‘Misty’ Tucker, obituary

CAMDEN — Susan Annette “Misty” Tucker was born on March 13, 1955. Many knew her as Misty Godfrey, or Misty Frank. She passed away peacefully while in the arms of her oldest daughter on Friday, Aug 12, 2022, at exactly 3:13pm. She was surrounded by love, with...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County divorces

BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Miranda Tripp, of Frankfort, and Joshua Tripp, of Frankfort, were married Oct. 11, 2008, in Fairfield and divorced Oct. 6. Dylan M. Paradise, of Unity, and Taylor F. Paradise, of Saint Albans, were married June 10, 2017,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Camden Garden Club makes bows for downtown Camden lamppost wreaths

CAMDEN — Members of the Camden Garden Club gathered this October to create the bows for the downtown Camden lamppost wreaths. The red felt bows will adorn the nearly 100 balsam wreaths that will hang on the streets of Camden throughout the holiday season in 2022. This year will...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

November Food Security resources

Area food pantries locations, contact information and hours:. Alna: 1574 Alna Road, 586-5313. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. Boothbay Harbor: 125 Townsend Ave., 350-2962. Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Newcastle: 51 Main St., 563-1311. Tuesdays, 9 to 11 a.m. New Harbor: 6 S. Side Road, 529-2501....
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Community Lunch to be hosted by Wiscasset Ford!!

November 7ths Community Lunch at Brady's will be hosted by Wiscasset Ford. Super Chef Super Dave Warford will be cooking up a storm featuring his famous beef stroganoff! Also on the menu will be the Haddock chowder and another dish made by Dave’s wife Paula. All are encouraged to attend and enjoy the fellowship, food, and get the first week of early sunsets underway.
WISCASSET, ME
NECN

Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized

A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
LEVANT, ME
penbaypilot.com

New initiative aims to conserve Waldo County open space

On November 2, Coastal Mountains Land Trust launched the Waldo County Conservation Initiative, a community-based effort to increase the conservation of natural lands in Waldo County for the purposes of wildlife conservation, outdoor recreation, outdoor learning, and climate mitigation. The goal of the initiative is to grow the capacity to complete land conservation projects within the 12 Waldo County towns served by Coastal Mountains Land Trust: Belfast, Belmont, Brooks, Knox, Lincolnville, Morrill, Northport, Prospect, Searsport, Stockton Springs, Swanville, and Waldo.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

It’s National Donut Day!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is National Donut Day!. Frank’s Bake Shop in downtown Bangor celebrates the sweet treat every day. Saturday morning was no exception. From apple cider to glazed, there was no shortage of them. What do employees say is their most popular item?. ”I would definitely...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Kirsten Ingram Celebrates Four Years at Newcastle Realty

With almost 20 years of experience working in real estate, Kirsten Ingram brings experience, capability, and dedication to her role as a broker at Newcastle Realty. Kirsten has been with Newcastle Realty since 2018 and has been recognized for being a top producing agent since 2019 and the number one agent since 2020.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Children’s House Montessori School names Rachel Nixon as Head of School

CAMDEN — Children’s House Montessori School (CHMS) welcomes Rachel Nixon as the new Head of School. According to CHMS, in a news release, Nixon, a longtime Midcoast resident, is known for her compassionate leadership in education and nonprofit management across several Midcoast organizations, including the Knox County Homeless Coalition, The Dancing Elephant community center, and the Georges River Land Trust.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
Z107.3

Harvest Moon Deli’s Waterville Location Opens

This is the 7th location since the original Harvest Moon Deli in Orono in 2007. And they are already looking at the possibility of more locations. Zack Richardson Co-Owner and Operator of Harvest Moon Deli about the new Waterville location said. I'm extremely pleased to announce #7. Location #7 is...
WATERVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 16-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 17. Jere L. Waterman, 51,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing

SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
SIDNEY, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville man’s murder sentencing delayed

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man who killed his girlfriend in 2019 was schedule to be sentenced Friday afternoon, but that hearing was delayed. Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty in May. Lovejoy admitted to shooting Melissa Sousa at their home. Officials say the pair lived at the Gold Street apartment...
WATERVILLE, ME
Q106.5

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Thomaston Place Auction Galleries presents Autumn Majestic

Thomaston Place Auction Galleries presents “Autumn Majestic” with an inventory of fine art, jewelry, interior antiques, folk art, and decorative rarities harvested from estates and collections through Maine and the Northeast. On Friday, the sale will feature a large selection of contemporary and vintage home furnishings; and a...
THOMASTON, ME

