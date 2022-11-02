ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

HipHopDX.com

Takeoff: Video Of Quavo In Heated Argument Prior To Fatal Shooting Surfaces

Houston, TX - A video showing Quavo in a heated argument moments before Takeoff was fatally shot has surfaced. In the clip obtained by TMZ, Quavo can be seen and heard arguing with someone outside the Houston bowling alley where his nephew and Migos groupmate was killed in the early hours of Tuesday (November 1).
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Takeoff shooting: Person of interest filmed with a gun moments before Migos member shot

Video footage obtained by TMZ appears to show an unidentified man standing with a gun in his pocket moments before Takeoff was fatally shot.The rapper, who was part of the trio Migos, was killed on Tuesday in Houston, Texas, after attending a private party.A new video identifies a person of interest in the case, who can be seen standing with a gun as Quavo gets into an argument with someone.The same individual can then be seen with the gun drawn before shots are heard.Police are aware of the footage.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Migos: Rapper Takeoff's label 'devastated' by his deathJerry Lee Lewis representatives dismiss false report that singer diedWhich politicians have appeared on reality TV?
HOUSTON, TX
thesource.com

[WATCH] Neighbor Charged in Terrell Owens Case

Back in August retired NFL player Terrell Owens posted video of a racially charged encounter with a white woman from his neighborhood. The woman was seen on camera policing his driving, cursing him out, then bursting into tears when the cops arrive. The neighbor has been charged with filing a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Second Man Shot Alongside Takeoff Was Quavo’s Assistant: Report

The second man shot along with Migos star Takeoff early Tuesday morning has been identified as Joshua “Wash” Washington, a 23-year-old assistant to Quavo, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. Washington survived the shooting but was still hospitalized Thursday, along with a 24-year-old woman whose name had not been made public. Both Washington and the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said Tuesday. Washington has reportedly been close to Quavo for years, and described himself on social media as his assistant and part of operations management at Huncho Records. Takeoff was fatally shot in the head and torso when an argument broke out after a private party in downtown Houston. Police have not made any arrests in relation to the shootout that cops say involved at least two guns, but they’re looking for a person of interest seen in footage of the incident. Read it at TMZ
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

At least 3 men shot; 9 detained in suspected human smuggling incident

At least three men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning that stemmed from a suspected "human smuggling incident," police in Houston, Texas, said. Investigators are still unsure exactly where the shooting took place, however. "We believe they were being smuggled, and they were brought to this area after the shooting occurred," Houston police Cmdr. Jonathon Halliday told reporters in a Wednesday afternoon news briefing. The situation unfolded at about 11:30 a.m. local time when officers were called to an IHOP in a west Houston neighborhood, Halliday said. Officers arrived to find two men, one of whom...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

9 shot outside bar in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nine people were shot outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened in the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues.  Police say a black car pulled up and fired into the crowd on the sidewalk. At least 40 shots were fired, according to police.    Two people are in critical condition and seven others were placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. Police believe there were multiple shooters involved. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Cops: ‘Hood CNN’ reporter’s murder solved but no prosecution

The 2018 killing of “ZackTV," a trailblazer in a perilous genre of gangland reporting he called "‘hood CNN,” seemed destined to go unsolved, even though gunmen attacked him on a downtown Chicago street lined with surveillance cameras.Police never announced arrests in the shooting of Zachary Stoner, who drew a national YouTube following filling a media niche with up-close stories about the lives and deaths of gang members and affiliated rappers from places other reporters were afraid to go.But police records obtained by The Associated Press reveal investigators believe they solved his homicide years ago when they arrested members of...
CHICAGO, IL
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron man pleads guilty to manslaughter in July 2020 shooting

An Akron man pleaded guilty Friday in the shooting death of another man. David A. Brown was scheduled to go on trial for murder Nov. 14 in Summit County Common Pleas Court. He instead accepted an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a gun specification that carries with it additional prison time.
AKRON, OH
Popculture

Chief Keef Wanted by Police Amid Mounting Legal Issues

Chief Keef is wanted in California on an arrest warrant. According to a report TMZ published on Nov. 3, the Chicago native faces legal consequences for missing his court date. After being booked for having a suspended/revoked license last month, authorities saw an outstanding warrant for his previous DUI case, which he caught back in June 2021, and placed him in custody. He was later released without bail. The "I Don't Like" rapper was summoned to Wednesday's hearing, and because of his absence, the judge issued a $10,000 bench warrant.
CALIFORNIA STATE

