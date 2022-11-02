Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
Wisconsin's gubernatorial race breaks record with more than $114 million spent so far
Wisconsin's hotly contested gubernatorial race has shattered previous spending records as candidates and outside groups pump millions into ads leading up to the Nov. 8 election. Candidates and advocacy groups have spent more than $114 million, far surpassing the previous record of $93 million spent in the 2018 election, according...
homenewshere.com
A look at the West's megadrought
Stacker cited data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the California Department of Water Resources to visualize the current megadrought in the West and its impact on the region. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
