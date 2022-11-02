Read full article on original website
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Could the Yankees pull off an unexpected Giancarlo Stanton trade?
The New York Yankees will be looking to clear money off the books this off-season, notably offloading the contract of Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks. While they may have to pay a portion of their contracts to another team, they can clear a significant amount of flexibility regarding their funds, which can be directly allocated to Aaron Judge or another free agent acquisition.
Yardbarker
Behind Closed Doors Steelers’ Head Coach Mike Tomlin Makes It A Point To Call Out Poor Performances In Front Of Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers have built one of the most stable organizations in all of sports. They’ve had three head coaches for a vast majority of its history in the form of Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher , and now, Mike Tomlin . Tomlin has been at the helm as Steelers head coach since 2007. He’s built quite the resume in his tenure, including not having a below-.500 season with the Steelers yet.
thecomeback.com
Travis Kelce calls new Chiefs player “an absolute beast”
Last week, the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a trade that sent former first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was immediately excited about the news, and now star tight end Travis Kelce is expressing his own excitement about what his new teammate can bring to the Chiefs’ offense.
Chiefs keep hyping Giants draft bust after trade deadline deal
The Chiefs are figuring out how Kadarius Toney will fit in. The wide receiver has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Chiefs...
Former TV star already preparing bid to buy Commanders if Dan Snyder sells
The NFL world was set ablaze Wednesday when Forbes reported Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to explore a potential sale of the franchise. It’s worth noting this could include a minority stake, but the sheer backlash Snyder is facing suggests a full sale is on the table.
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Chiefs Reportedly Make Decision On Kadarius Toney After Trade
It's been eight days since wide receiver Kadarius Toney was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs after 1.5 years with the New York Giants. But with the team set to play their first game since acquiring him, will Toney play this weekend?. The answer appears to be yes. Toney did...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs
A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Tony Pollard and James Bradberry making noise
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Yardbarker
Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award
The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers nicknamed receiver 'Captain Casual'
When the season started Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers talked about his frustrations with the young wide receivers. The Packers only have a select few veterans at the position. Those names include Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, and Sammy Watkins. Recently the Packers have been struggling in the passing...
Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s fate is ‘100%’ decided, MLB insider says
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “one source said it’s ‘100 percent’ Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will be back next season.”. Cashman’s current contract expires at the end of the year and he’s been...
Giants must have these 9 players improve in season’s 2nd half if they’re going to make playoffs
Since the Giants are 6-2 at their bye week — which is essentially the midpoint of their 17-game regular season — let’s take a look ahead. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Which Giants must improve in the season’s second half if this team is...
Yardbarker
Steelers Absolutely Made The Right Move By Not Trading Star DL Cam Heyward At 2022 Deadline
It will take a miracle at this point for the Pittsburgh Steelers to make the playoffs this season. Sitting at 2-6 heading into their bye week, it’s quite unrealistic to envision a trip to the postseason. After the latest blowout loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, the hopes for this season somehow got even worse.
Yardbarker
Cubs’ Former 2012 Draft Pick is Coming Out of Minor League Retirement
Straight from the horse’s mouth, “THE KID IS BACK!!”. Who could blame you if you’re reading this and aren’t familiar with Trey Lang? It’s been a while since he’s been on anyone’s radar. Lang is a right-handed pitcher originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of GateWay Community College (Phoenix, AZ). He also pitched briefly in 2011 for the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Yardbarker
Massive News About Ben Simmons
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
Yardbarker
With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
