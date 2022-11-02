Read full article on original website
Lauren Graham reflects on split from Peter Krause
Lauren Graham opened up about her "sad" split from "Parenthood" co-star Peter Krause.
Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Latest Christmas TV Project That Isn't On GAF Or Hallmark
A new Christmas TV project has been announced and it involves Candace Cameron Bure, but it isn't on GAF or Hallmark.
Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story by Bono review – from Boy to Mandela
In his long but fascinating memoir, the self-confessed ‘speechifying’ U2 frontman isn’t shy of exploring the roots of his pomposity, faith and ‘white saviour’ activism. Surrender begins with the U2 singer and activist nearly dying and ends with him being born. Both episodes are floridly...
The Complete List of Kristin Hannah Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Kristin Hannah is the best-selling American author behind more than twenty captivating novels, including the internationally acclaimed titles, The Nightingale, Firefly Lane, and The Four Winds.
Douglas McGrath, Tony and Oscar Nominee, Dies at 64
McGrath had most recently been performing in his autobiographical Off-Broadway play, 'Everything is Fine.'. Douglas McGrath, a Tony and Academy Award-nominated writer, director and performer, has died. He was 64. McGrath died suddenly on Thursday, the company of his autobiographical play Everything is Fine announced Friday. At the time of...
BBC
Halloween ends in horror for James and Amy
Our Halloween special didn't have a spooktacular ending for James Bye and Amy Dowden, as they faced the ghastly Dance Off and left the competition. The pair performed a fun Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker on Saturday night, but found themselves in the bottom two following the public vote. They faced Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dreaded Dance Off, who had danced a Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé.
