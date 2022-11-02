Our Halloween special didn't have a spooktacular ending for James Bye and Amy Dowden, as they faced the ghastly Dance Off and left the competition. The pair performed a fun Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker on Saturday night, but found themselves in the bottom two following the public vote. They faced Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dreaded Dance Off, who had danced a Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé.

