Tornado Warning issued for Franklin, Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Franklin; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Franklin County in west central Arkansas Sebastian County in west central Arkansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hartford, moving northeast at 40 mph. This storm has a history of producing tornadoes. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations in or near the path include Charleston... Greenwood Lavaca... Hackett Hartford... Huntington Branch... Midland Bloomer... Washburn Excelsior... Burnville Fort Chaffee... Jenny Lind Central City... Patterson Arkola... Crossroads Witcherville... Dayton TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Special Weather Statement issued for Bryan, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bryan; Marshall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bryan and eastern Marshall Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Pottsboro, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Durant, Kingston, Silo, Mead, Armstrong, Cartwright, Woodville, Little City, eastern Lake Texoma, Calera and Mcbride. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Ponce by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 20:53:00 Expires: 2022-11-05 21:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ponce FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR PONCE Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 600 PM AST Monday for portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Delta, Fannin, Hunt, Lamar by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delta; Fannin; Hunt; Lamar THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HUNT NORTHWESTERN HOPKINS...DELTA...SOUTHWESTERN LAMAR AND SOUTHEASTERN FANNIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Texas.
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Guaynabo, San Juan, Trujillo Alto by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 21:52:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-06 03:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bayamon; Guaynabo; San Juan; Trujillo Alto FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 PM AST this evening for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Bayamon, Carolina, Guaynabo, San Juan and Trujillo Alto. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Aguas Buenas, Caguas, Cayey, Cidra by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 21:46:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-06 01:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Aguas Buenas; Caguas; Cayey; Cidra The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Aguas Buenas County in Puerto Rico Caguas County in Puerto Rico Cayey County in Puerto Rico Cidra County in Puerto Rico * Until 100 AM AST. * At 946 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. The Rio Grande de Loiza at Caguas remains in minor flood stage. Mudslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Advisory issued for Canovanas, Ceiba, Fajardo by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 21:46:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-06 01:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Canovanas; Ceiba; Fajardo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1015 PM AST this evening for the following counties, Canovanas, Ceiba, Fajardo, Loiza, Luquillo and Rio Grande. Flood waters have receded. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Warning issued for Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 21:52:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-06 03:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Toa Alta; Toa Baja FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM AST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban area and Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Dorado, Toa Alta and Toa Baja. * WHEN...Until 315 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 919 PM AST, Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen across the warned areas. Excessive rainfall from this afternoon heavy rainfall activity upstream and along the La Plata River basin is causing the river to flood portions of Toa Baja. Flood waters from La Plata River are expected to continue to affect nearby municipalities during the next few hours, while the river remains near minor flood stage. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 20:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-06 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The forecast point at Astor is forecast to remain in Moderate flood stage for the foreseeable future. Developing low pressure over the western Atlantic will produce strengthening north to northeast winds during the upcoming week. The river level is thus forecast to increase slightly due to opposing winds and any upstream rainfall. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 1200 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, Many yards and streets along the river, and with canals flooded, water enters the first floor of low lying homes. Flooding to docks and yards at condominiums on Juno Trail and docks at Astor Bridge Marina. Roads flooded in South Moon Fish Camp and starting to move over the sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 3.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Saturday was 3.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 3.7 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.5 Sat 8 pm 3.6 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.7
Flood Warning issued for Arroyo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 21:46:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-06 01:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arroyo; Humacao; Juncos; Las Piedras FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM AST SUNDAY REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Arroyo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Maunabo, Naguabo, Patillas, San Lorenzo and Yabucoa. * WHEN...Until 145 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1040 PM AST, The heavy rainfall has dissipated, but the USGS river sensors indicate that the rivers in the warned area are either elevated or still flooded. The rivers in the area are expected to drain slowly. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Curry County, De Baca County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 18:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-05 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern Lincoln County; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to decrease through the evening, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 22:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-06 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. The strongest winds are expected to the north of the Tug Hill, including Fort Drum. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flat Tops by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 18:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flat Tops WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow...moderate to heavy at times...and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Flat Tops. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday. Snow will redevelop by 11 pm tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to icy and snowpacked roads and significantly reduced visibility in areas of snow and blowing snow. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Barceloneta, Florida, Manati, Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 21:52:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-06 03:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Barceloneta; Florida; Manati; Vega Alta; Vega Baja The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Barceloneta County in Puerto Rico Florida County in Puerto Rico Manati County in Puerto Rico Vega Alta County in Puerto Rico Vega Baja County in Puerto Rico * Until 300 AM AST. * At 952 PM AST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that up to 4 inches of rain have fallen across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. Mudslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. The Rio Grande de Manati and Rio Cibuco at Vega Baja remain in minor flood stage. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by excessive runoff. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Wind Advisory issued for Delta, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 21:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-06 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Delta; Southern Schoolcraft WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Delta and Southern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Onondaga, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Yates by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 20:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-06 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Onondaga; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Yates WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga and Onondaga counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Livingston, Monroe, Ontario by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 22:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-06 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Ontario WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Monroe, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-06 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Along and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor. * WHEN...From midnight CDT tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 20:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-06 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Western Chippewa, Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa and Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High Wind Warning issued for Northern Big Horn, Northern Rosebud, Treasure by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 19:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-05 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects in a safe location prior to start of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and trampolines. Target Area: Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Treasure HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds with gusts to around 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Big Horn, Treasure, and Northern Rosebud. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged.
