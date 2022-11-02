ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottish Clubs Set New Champions League Record Low After Real Madrid Thrash Celtic

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde scored as Real beat Celtic 5-1.

Real Madrid won their Champions League group for the third season in a row after thrashing Celtic 5-1 at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

The reigning champions needed to match the result achieved by RB Leipzig against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland to clinch top spot.

Leipzig cruised to a 4-0 victory but Real's status as top seeds for the round of 16 was never in doubt after Luka Modric converted a sixth-minute penalty.

Another penalty, this time scored by Rodrygo, made it 2-0 to Real on 21 minutes.

Both of Real's spot-kicks were awarded for handball.

Celtic were given a penalty of their own shortly after the half-hour mark when Ferland Mendy fouled Liel Abada. But Josip Juranovic saw his effort saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Celtic did get on the scoresheet late in the second half courtesy of a fine Jota free-kick but only after Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde had put Real 5-0 up.

Federico Valverde pictured (center) celebrating after scoring a goal for Real Madrid in a 5-1 win over Celtic

IMAGO/CordonPress

New Champions League Record Low

Celtic's defeat saw them end their Group F campaign with just two points.

That was two points more than Rangers achieved in Group A.

No nation in UEFA Champions League history had previously earned fewer than three points during a group stage when represented by more than one club.

