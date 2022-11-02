Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Woman charged after shooting that killed toddler in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who allegedly shot a mother and killed a toddler is in custody. Memphis Police Department says Juanita Bruce, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of employment of a firearm with Intent to commit a felony.
Seven people charged in Southaven with shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way Friday night and found seven suspects on the scene. Police said they were able to detain all seven people. In addition Southaven Police said that the suspects were found to be in possession of firearms and narcotics […]
actionnews5.com
Woman accused in deadly shooting of Memphis toddler turns herself in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say the suspect accused in a double shooting that killed a toddler Friday afternoon turned herself in. The shooting happened on Breedlove Street, and the mother and her child were shot, said police. The toddler did not survive, and the woman is in critical...
Police say group robbed 3 people in stolen Infiniti; one caught and charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of armed men in an Infiniti allegedly robbed at least three people across Memphis before police caught up to them Wednesday. Three men reported they were robbed by a group in a gray Infiniti in the span of less than four hours: at 2:22, 4:50 and 5 p.m. The group […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: Man fires shots into Wendy’s after fight between employees, customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man fired shots into a Wendy’s after an argument between employees and customers. The incident happened in May at the Wendy’s on S Highland Street. Police say a physical fight broke out between employees and multiple patrons. After the fight...
Expungement clinic gives chance to clear non-violent charges from record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of people got a new reason to hope as an expungement clinic offered a chance for them to have their criminal histories cleared. Held at the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church near Orange Mound, the clinic, held by Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn said the clinic was the 18th she has held since being elected in 2018.
actionnews5.com
Man arrested after hit-and-run involving Memphis police officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers arrested a man accused of assaulting a police officer Thursday in Raleigh. Investigators say officers responded to a suspicious call shortly before midnight at a dead end on Old Warford Road where they found 28-year-old Daijon Harris parked in a car with his taillights on.
Man threatens to blow up local high school, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faced a judge Friday after police say he threatened to blow up a local school and kill all the kids inside. According to police, Marterius Lewis called 911 saying he was going to blow up Hamilton High School yesterday. A few minutes later, police say he called again saying he […]
Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
Suspect accused in Young Dolph murder asks for move to penal farm due to safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men accused in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared back in court Friday morning. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have both been indicted in the rapper’s killing. Young Dolph was shot and killed Nov. 17, 2021, inside Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard....
Young Dolph murder suspect asks judge for transfer due to safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Justin Johnson, one of the suspects held in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph last November, asked a judge Friday to be transferred to a different facility. Johnson’s attorney said his client wants to be transferred out of the pre-trial detention facility at 201 Poplar to the Shelby County Division of […]
Man injured, woman detained in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured and a woman detained after a shooting Friday in East Memphis. Police responded at 1:18 p.m. to the 4200 block of Cherrydale. The male victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.
actionnews5.com
Man charged in string of car break-ins in east Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County detectives have made an arrest following a string of car break-ins in east Shelby County this week. Keshawn Ayers, 19, is charged in connection to the theft of stolen vehicles, as well as thefts from motor vehicles earlier this week in Arlington, Lakeland and Cordova, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
actionnews5.com
Suspects crash stolen car into Midtown lawn, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night. MPD says the two suspects stole the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue. When they crashed, the...
Woman found shot on I-240 after vehicle fire, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot on I-240 after a vehicle caught fire on Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the interstate near Poplar Avenue and found that a woman had been shot, police said. Police said that one...
Man accused of 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection with 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington. Keshawn Ayers, 19, is facing several theft of property charges, as well as several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office met with a man who said that […]
Man accused of attacking former catfish farm employees in Mississippi
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss.– Two former employees at a catfish farm in Mississippi say a man attacked them after they went to pick up their final paychecks. Bailey Wade took a cell phone video of a man wielding a heavy object and smashing the windshield of Dylan Coe’s car after Wade and Coe went Pride of […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman, child injured after crash with car escaping police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Rhodes College on Friday afternoon. Memphis police say the incident started when officers attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be involved in an armed carjacking earlier in the morning. The driver refused to stop...
actionnews5.com
Man charged with multiple carjackings held with $12,000 bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man on Nov. 2 in connection with four carjackings. Quantavis Caldwell, 24, is charged with criminal attempt felony, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Woman charged with stealing nearly $200K in Coach merchandise
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A heavy haul of expensive high fashion items landed a woman living in a Whitehaven motel behind bars Tuesday. Police have charged Krystin Whitmire, 42, with embezzling the Coach handbag company out of nearly $200,000 in merchandise. According to Memphis Police, the Days Inn on Elvis Presley Boulevard is where Whitmire had thousands […]
Comments / 9