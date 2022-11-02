ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Woman charged after shooting that killed toddler in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who allegedly shot a mother and killed a toddler is in custody. Memphis Police Department says Juanita Bruce, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of employment of a firearm with Intent to commit a felony.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Seven people charged in Southaven with shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way Friday night and found seven suspects on the scene. Police said they were able to detain all seven people. In addition Southaven Police said that the suspects were found to be in possession of firearms and narcotics […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Woman accused in deadly shooting of Memphis toddler turns herself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say the suspect accused in a double shooting that killed a toddler Friday afternoon turned herself in. The shooting happened on Breedlove Street, and the mother and her child were shot, said police. The toddler did not survive, and the woman is in critical...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man arrested after hit-and-run involving Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers arrested a man accused of assaulting a police officer Thursday in Raleigh. Investigators say officers responded to a suspicious call shortly before midnight at a dead end on Old Warford Road where they found 28-year-old Daijon Harris parked in a car with his taillights on.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man threatens to blow up local high school, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faced a judge Friday after police say he threatened to blow up a local school and kill all the kids inside. According to police, Marterius Lewis called 911 saying he was going to blow up Hamilton High School yesterday. A few minutes later, police say he called again saying he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young Dolph murder suspect asks judge for transfer due to safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Justin Johnson, one of the suspects held in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph last November, asked a judge Friday to be transferred to a different facility. Johnson’s attorney said his client wants to be transferred out of the pre-trial detention facility at 201 Poplar to the Shelby County Division of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured, woman detained in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured and a woman detained after a shooting Friday in East Memphis. Police responded at 1:18 p.m. to the 4200 block of Cherrydale. The male victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man charged in string of car break-ins in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County detectives have made an arrest following a string of car break-ins in east Shelby County this week. Keshawn Ayers, 19, is charged in connection to the theft of stolen vehicles, as well as thefts from motor vehicles earlier this week in Arlington, Lakeland and Cordova, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspects crash stolen car into Midtown lawn, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night. MPD says the two suspects stole the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue. When they crashed, the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection with 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington. Keshawn Ayers, 19, is facing several theft of property charges, as well as several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office met with a man who said that […]
ARLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman, child injured after crash with car escaping police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Rhodes College on Friday afternoon. Memphis police say the incident started when officers attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be involved in an armed carjacking earlier in the morning. The driver refused to stop...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man charged with multiple carjackings held with $12,000 bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man on Nov. 2 in connection with four carjackings. Quantavis Caldwell, 24, is charged with criminal attempt felony, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged with stealing nearly $200K in Coach merchandise

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A heavy haul of expensive high fashion items landed a woman living in a Whitehaven motel behind bars Tuesday. Police have charged Krystin Whitmire, 42, with embezzling the Coach handbag company out of nearly $200,000 in merchandise. According to Memphis Police, the Days Inn on Elvis Presley Boulevard is where Whitmire had thousands […]
MEMPHIS, TN

