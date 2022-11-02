Read full article on original website
Nevada secretary of state stands by ban on hand-count of mail-in ballots
Nevada secretary of state has refused to lift a ban on hand-counting ballots after the state's Supreme Court upheld an ACLU objection of reading the votes out loud.
I'm Tudor Dixon: This is why I want Michigan's vote in the midterm election
I want to bring commonsense back to the governor's office in Michigan. Our failing public schools need to be restored and we need to give parents a voice in their kids' education.
National Guard to activate cybersecurity teams in 14 states ahead of midterm elections
The National Guard announced it will be activating cybersecurity teams in 14 states ahead of the midterms on Tuesday in efforts to protect election infrastructure against cyber threats.
Michigan voters speak out on absentee voting, election for governor
LANSING — For Troy resident Richard Peluso, a Republican, showing up at the polls on Election Day is part of one's civic duty, unless voters have good reasons why they can't. For Oak Park resident Michelle Spencer, a Democrat who remembers waiting in line for hours to vote for former President Barack Obama in 2008, attacks on early voting and absentee voting are in many cases attempts to inconvenience and disenfranchise urban residents generally and Black voters...
Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?
Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's
Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Stacey Abrams says she will be Georgia governor if voters can navigate Gov. Kemp’s 'voter suppression'
Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued that she will win her election on Tuesday if voters can "navigate" the alleged voter suppression systems installed in her state by her opponent Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga. She spent a good portion of her interview with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
Latinos break overwhelmingly for Democrats in Nevada Senate, governor’s races: poll
Latino registered voters in Nevada overwhelmingly support Democratic nominees in the state’s Senate and gubernatorial contests, according to a new Univision poll, though both races remain within the margin of error. The poll found Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) garnered the support of 60 percent of Latino registered voters,...
Kathy Hochul says she wants GOP to stay in New York after telling leading Republicans to 'get out of town'
During an interview with "The Breakfast Club," Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her tune about Republicans being in the Empire State after telling their leaders to "get out."
Houston man shot 8-year-old boy after kids' argument, stole catalytic converters while out on bond, DA says
A Houston man shot an 8-year-old boy who got into an argument with his son while playing basketball, authorities said
Blue Counties in Florida with the Most Registered Democratic Voters
Florida 2020 Electoral Map with county resultsFlorida Daily. While Republicans maintain an overall registration edge across Florida, there are several counties in the Sunshine State that are considered “dark blue” Democratic Party strongholds.
Don Lemon’s 'CNN This Morning' debuts to dismal ratings, trails long-struggling 'New Day'
The heavily promoted launch of "CNN This Morning" with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins attracted only 387,000 total viewers on Tuesday.
Texas trooper arrests gang-linked border smugglers transporting 9-year-old in packed Mercedes SUV
A Texas state trooper intercepted a human smuggling operation involving a 9-year-old boy on state Route 57 in Zavala County, according to authorities.
Minnesota father accused of executing daughter's boyfriend that he believed was abusing her
A Minnesota man has been charged with second-degree intentional murder after allegedly executing his daughter's boyfriend because he believed he was abusing her.
Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in
Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
King Charles had valets squeeze out his own toothpaste, hand-wash underpants, royal author claims
More palace insiders have come forward to reveal King Charles’ alleged quirks. Royal author Christopher Andersen has written a new book titled "The King: The Life of Charles III," for which he spoke to numerous sources about Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son. The book, which is set to be published Tuesday, reveals many surprising details about "one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had."
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
