Gephardt Daily
New director for POST, Utah agency that trains and regulates police
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Public Safety Commissioner Jess L. Anderson has appointed Wasatch County Sheriff Jared W. Rigby as the new director of Utah’s POST, for Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the Police Academy. “We are delighted to...
kjzz.com
DPS helicopter deployed during pursuit from Midvale to SLC's Ballpark district
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Safety sent its helicopter to the skies over Salt Lake City Thursday during a pursuit that ended with at least one arrest. Multiple law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies were seen in the Main Street area of the Ballpark District during the morning hours as officers with both the Salt Lake City Police and Unified Police departments tracked down a suspect allegedly driving a stolen truck and trailer.
String of carjackings leads to arrest by Summit County Sheriff's deputies on I-80
A man is in the Summit County Jail facing multiple felony charges after stealing several vehicles and causing damage Friday morning. It all started around 5 a.m. at the Salt Lake City International Airport. The suspect, 20-year-old John Joseph Thomas Green from Centennial, Colorado, was upset he couldn’t buy a one-way ticket to Denver.
Workers worry Utah’s new billion dollar prison isn’t safe
In August, an officer with the Utah Department of Corrections emailed an alert to state legislators.
KUTV
Izzy Tichenor family intends to file lawsuit against Davis Schools, administrators
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah attorney Tyler Ayers is teaming with acclaimed civil rights lawyer Milton Grimes and intend to sue Davis Schools, Foxboro Elementary, and more than a dozen administrators and staffers for $14.1 million in damages on behalf of the family of Izzy Tichenor. On Wednesday,...
Heberites near site of future road invited to give feedback
Heber City wants residents’ input on a new bypass. Heber City residents are invited to give suggestions about the future eastern bypass. It’s designed to connect U.S. Highway 40 on the northern edge of downtown to Center Street on the eastern edge. It’s still in planning phases, and Heber City Planning Director Tony Kohler recently told KPCW it’s not expected to open for another year or two.
eastidahonews.com
Local man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KSL.com) — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah’s 3rd District Court...
kslnewsradio.com
Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power announced it was working to fix a power outage in Salt Lake City Friday morning. According to RMP, the outage is affecting around 3,040 customers. The company estimated that power will be back by 3:00 p.m. Outages can be checked and reported...
Fraudulent spending leads to stolen vehicle and foot chase at Outlets
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On Tuesday, in a statement by Summit County Sheriff’s office, a man reported fraudulent use of two of his credit cards at the Chevron in Coalville. […]
Are homeless people being sent to Salt Lake City from Wyoming?
People experiencing homelessness in Wyoming are reportedly being sent to Salt Lake City as winter approaches, leaving the city responsible for taking care of another state's homeless problem.
Freezin’ for a Reason: Ogden youth, deputies to sleep outside in frigid temperatures to raise awareness for homeless
What's it really like to face Utah's winters without a home? For the fifth year running, a group of local youths are finding out firsthand, sleeping in the elements to prove a point and to raise money for charity.
Opinion: ‘Instant certainty’ made a bad situation in Cedar City much worse
From false accusation on social media, several Cedar City high school students were wrongly accused of black face. Read the latest on the story.
Park City Council may extend Park Silly Sunday Market contract one more year
The Park City Council talked about the future of the Park Silly Sunday Market Thursday. The council expressed support for the event, but said major changes may be necessary. A majority of the council said they could get behind extending the market’s current contract by one year, but next summer it would only be held 11 Sundays instead of the usual 14.
New bus route between Heber Valley, Park City begins Nov. 13
Both High Valley Transit and the Heber Valley Chamber are gearing up for the new service. High Valley Transit and Wasatch County have entered into a $3 million agreement to provide a bus route between Summit and Wasatch counties and microtransit within the Heber Valley for the next three years. The money comes from a sales tax the Wasatch County Council approved in June.
Cottonwood Heights physician banned from prescribing opioids, controlled substances following violations
A consent order entered by U.S. District Judge David Barlow has permanently banned a medical doctor licensed in Utah from issuing prescriptions for controlled substances including opioids.
Heber City pumps brakes on housing along U.S. 40
A few proposed housing communities and commercial spaces couldn’t cross the finish line in Tuesday’s Heber City Council meeting. Heber might have folded a 60-acre parcel into city limits and approved residential and commercial developments along with it Tuesday, but city council members said they weren’t ready.
What does it cost to run a radio station in Park City?
Live PC Give PC is Friday, November 4th. It's a day to show your support of your favorite nonprofits in the Park City area. KPCW is one of the hundreds of nonprofits eligible for donations. KPCW, a public radio station and NPR affiliate, has been on the air in Summit...
ksl.com
New regulations proposed for Salt Lake homeless resource centers following temporary ban
SALT LAKE CITY — When Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall withdrew her support from a proposed homeless shelter in the Ballpark neighborhood last October, she initiated a petition to ban new permanent homeless shelters in the city for six months. The temporary ban — which excluded temporary winter...
Wasatch Back voter turnout is ahead of 2021 as Election Day approaches
Election Day is less than a week away, which means county clerks are busy counting mail-in votes. As of Wednesday, six days before Election Day, Summit County Clerk Evelyn Furse said 30% of registered voters have returned their ballots to her office. Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger said her office had received fewer than 20% of registered voters’ ballots.
kjzz.com
Carjacking victim forced to fight off suspect on I-80 during bizarre rampage
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A victim of the I-80 rampage is speaking up after he was forced to protect his car on the highway. Police arrested John Joseph Thomas Green. They say he was upset when he couldn’t book a same-day flight to Denver, where he’s from. Police say he then hijacked a car from a driver at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
