These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
Gov. Beshear says McLean County to receive over $300,000 in funding
Governor Andy Beshear announced $317,464 in funding will go to McLean County to resurface a road and renovate a park.
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear, Paul among officials at veterans center site
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Ground has been broken for a skilled nursing care facility for veterans in Kentucky. The $50 million Bowling Green Veterans Center will create 120 jobs and provide 60 beds. It's being built on 25 acres donated by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority at the Kentucky Transpark in Warren County.
WBKO
Officials warn citizens of alleged scammer in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Alvaton community members have reported being scammed by a man claiming to seal driveways. From what concerned citizens have reported, Michael Tinker would convince customers to hand over cash prior to completing the job and in turn not have to charge them tax. The Warren...
WBKO
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky officials help break ground on new Veterans Center
BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, joined members of Kentucky’s federal delegation, along with local leaders and statewide officials to break ground on a new veterans center in Bowling Green. It has been in the making for 11 years now, but it has officially begun construction.
WBKO
2nd District U.S. Representative Race: Hank Linderman
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just days away from this year’s general election and WBKO is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues. And in the race for second district U.S. Representative, incumbent Republican Brett Guthrie from Bowling Green is facing a challenge from Grayson County Democrat, Hank Linderman.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow property taxes mailed to owners
GLASGOW — Property tax bills have been mailed for property owners in the city limits of Glasgow. Glasgow City Hall released information Wednesday saying the bills will appear in mailboxes as mint green postcards. Certain discounts are available to property owners who pay before certain deadlines. 2% Discount –...
wnky.com
THROWBACK THURSDAY – Southern Kentucky’s “First Farmers”
As we head into November and start thinking of Thanksgiving traditions,. celebrations of the harvest and fellowship come to mind. In this week’s Throwback. Thursday, we visit the newest exhibit at the Kentucky Museum on Western. Kentucky University’s main campus. The “First Farmers” exhibit tells stories of the...
wnky.com
KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
GPD asking for help finding missing man
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help locating a missing 63 year old man. Police say William Ray Pennington, 63, is possibly in the Greenville area. Officers say Pennington goes by Bill or Billy. If anyone knows Pennington’s location, please contact GPD at 270-338-3133 or Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.
1 killed in deadly crash in Trousdale County
A portion of Highway 231 remains closed following a deadly crash in Trousdale County.
KSP: Body found in Green River confirmed as missing Evansville woman
The Kentucky State Police say the body of deceased female has been found in the Green River near Livermore.
WBKO
Investigation findings: “Insufficient evidence” in case that claimed discrimination of WCPS student
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a federal complaint regarding alleged discrimination against a special education student at a Warren County Public School, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights said there was not sufficient evidence in the case. The complaint was filed back in May by...
WBKO
Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman wanting to remain anonymous came forward last week holding a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. Her husband purchased tickets for the October 17th Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million. He...
WBKO
Kentucky Teachers Hall of Fame inducts 3 into their Class of 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inducted members of its 14th class this afternoon at Western Kentucky University in Gary Ransdell Hall. The 2022 inductees are Katy Cecil of Hodgenville, Addie Henry of Richmond, and the late Wilma Pace of Hardin.
whopam.com
Proceedings continued as information sought in East Ninth St. Dollar General shooting
Discussions on how to proceed in an attempted assault case against to men were held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday, and proceedings were continued as more information is sought. Trial is already set in the cases against Winston Morrow and Donte White, who are both charged with attempted first-degree assault...
whvoradio.com
Three Contested Races On Todd General Election Ballot
Todd County voters will see three contested races on the November General Election ballot. Todd County Standard Publisher Ryan Craig says the top county office will be among those voters who can cast votes in. Craig says interest in the election seems to be high. Early voting takes place through...
wkdzradio.com
Johnson, Chaudoin Named To CCPS School Board
During Thursday’s meeting, officials with Christian County Public Schools announced Ty’Jairria Johnson and Carly Chaudoin as the two student-elected representatives chosen for service on the CCPS Board of Education. The duo were elected by peers at their respective high schools, with Johnson and Chaudoin now in line to...
whvoradio.com
Electronics Stolen In Hopkinsville Theft
Several electronics were taken from a home on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville sometime between Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone took 2 laptops, 6 cameras, 2 men’s watches, several tools, and money from the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total...
wnky.com
Local hospitals report flu & RSV patient spikes due to mask decline
GLASGOW, Ky. – You may have noticed that we are in our first fall season in two years… without a mask mandate. Local urgent care clinic Fast Pace Health as well as T.J. Sampson’s pediatrics, say the lack of masking is already affecting the spread of viruses this year. Both report seeing virtually no flu cases during the pandemic.
