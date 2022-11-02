ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

99.5 WKDQ

These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How

Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Beshear, Paul among officials at veterans center site

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Ground has been broken for a skilled nursing care facility for veterans in Kentucky. The $50 million Bowling Green Veterans Center will create 120 jobs and provide 60 beds. It's being built on 25 acres donated by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority at the Kentucky Transpark in Warren County.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Officials warn citizens of alleged scammer in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Alvaton community members have reported being scammed by a man claiming to seal driveways. From what concerned citizens have reported, Michael Tinker would convince customers to hand over cash prior to completing the job and in turn not have to charge them tax. The Warren...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

2nd District U.S. Representative Race: Hank Linderman

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just days away from this year’s general election and WBKO is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues. And in the race for second district U.S. Representative, incumbent Republican Brett Guthrie from Bowling Green is facing a challenge from Grayson County Democrat, Hank Linderman.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow property taxes mailed to owners

GLASGOW — Property tax bills have been mailed for property owners in the city limits of Glasgow. Glasgow City Hall released information Wednesday saying the bills will appear in mailboxes as mint green postcards. Certain discounts are available to property owners who pay before certain deadlines. 2% Discount –...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

THROWBACK THURSDAY – Southern Kentucky’s “First Farmers”

As we head into November and start thinking of Thanksgiving traditions,. celebrations of the harvest and fellowship come to mind. In this week’s Throwback. Thursday, we visit the newest exhibit at the Kentucky Museum on Western. Kentucky University’s main campus. The “First Farmers” exhibit tells stories of the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

GPD asking for help finding missing man

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help locating a missing 63 year old man. Police say William Ray Pennington, 63, is possibly in the Greenville area. Officers say Pennington goes by Bill or Billy. If anyone knows Pennington’s location, please contact GPD at 270-338-3133 or Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.
GREENVILLE, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman wanting to remain anonymous came forward last week holding a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. Her husband purchased tickets for the October 17th Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million. He...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Kentucky Teachers Hall of Fame inducts 3 into their Class of 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inducted members of its 14th class this afternoon at Western Kentucky University in Gary Ransdell Hall. The 2022 inductees are Katy Cecil of Hodgenville, Addie Henry of Richmond, and the late Wilma Pace of Hardin.
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Three Contested Races On Todd General Election Ballot

Todd County voters will see three contested races on the November General Election ballot. Todd County Standard Publisher Ryan Craig says the top county office will be among those voters who can cast votes in. Craig says interest in the election seems to be high. Early voting takes place through...
wkdzradio.com

Johnson, Chaudoin Named To CCPS School Board

During Thursday’s meeting, officials with Christian County Public Schools announced Ty’Jairria Johnson and Carly Chaudoin as the two student-elected representatives chosen for service on the CCPS Board of Education. The duo were elected by peers at their respective high schools, with Johnson and Chaudoin now in line to...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Electronics Stolen In Hopkinsville Theft

Several electronics were taken from a home on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville sometime between Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone took 2 laptops, 6 cameras, 2 men’s watches, several tools, and money from the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Local hospitals report flu & RSV patient spikes due to mask decline

GLASGOW, Ky. – You may have noticed that we are in our first fall season in two years… without a mask mandate. Local urgent care clinic Fast Pace Health as well as T.J. Sampson’s pediatrics, say the lack of masking is already affecting the spread of viruses this year. Both report seeing virtually no flu cases during the pandemic.
GLASGOW, KY

