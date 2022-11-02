Read full article on original website
Twitter shocked when multiple US flags collapse at Fetterman rally: 'Perfect metaphor'
Twitter users were stunned as video of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s latest rally showed several American flags directly behind him get blown over by strong gusts of wind as soon as he began speaking. Users wondered if it was an ominous sign for Fetterman’s performance on election...
Kathy Hochul says she wants GOP to stay in New York after telling leading Republicans to 'get out of town'
During an interview with "The Breakfast Club," Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her tune about Republicans being in the Empire State after telling their leaders to "get out."
Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's
Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Latinos break overwhelmingly for Democrats in Nevada Senate, governor’s races: poll
Latino registered voters in Nevada overwhelmingly support Democratic nominees in the state’s Senate and gubernatorial contests, according to a new Univision poll, though both races remain within the margin of error. The poll found Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) garnered the support of 60 percent of Latino registered voters,...
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started
Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
Even left-leaning media calls out Democrats like Katie Hobbs dodging debates: 'Don't you have an obligation?'
Journalists and media commentators at ABC, CBS, and CNN are pressuring Democrats who've shied away from debates before the midterm elections. Democratic candidates in Arizona, Virginia and Pennsylvania have backed out or refused to debate their Republican opponents this election, most notably Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs. Some candidates have...
Biden ridiculed for 'despicable' speech on 'threat' to democracy: 'What delusion looks like'
Conservatives on Twitter blasted President Joe Biden for his divisive, "despicable" Wednesday night speech urging Americans to vote against MAGA Republicans.
These Two Senate Races Could Flip Just Days Before the Midterms
Republicans appear on track to take the House of Representatives but the race for the Senate could be a close call.
The Red Wave Is Real—Here are Eight Polls That Prove It
A number of surveys shows that the GOP are heading into the midterms as the party on top having previously been behind the Dems on average.
California man charged after daughter found with 'toxic levels' of fentanyl in system after she died, cops say
A California man was charged with homicide and child abuse after police found toxic levels of fentanyl in his 23-month-old daughter's system when she died.
JESSE WATTERS: A Democrat civil war is coming after they get hammered at the midterms
Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul for her handling crime as the midterm elections draw near on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Hillary, Kamala and Letitia James are campaigning in Manhattan today on behalf of Kathy Hochul, who's running for governor. Now, a Republican might win the governor's mansion in New York. So, they're bringing out the big guns. She's at risk of losing the seat in New York. And now the Democrats are on defense, "Crooked's" there, Kamala... I mean, come on, talk about lining up on your own one-yard line. New York's a war zone. Just this morning, a woman out jogging in the West Village by the Hudson River – nice place – got raped.
Houston man shot 8-year-old boy after kids' argument, stole catalytic converters while out on bond, DA says
A Houston man shot an 8-year-old boy who got into an argument with his son while playing basketball, authorities said
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
Democrats' Chances of Beating GOP to Hold Senate With Two Weeks to Midterm
Election forecasters say that Democrats and Republicans are in a close race for control of the Senate ahead of the midterms. However, some analysts believe Democrats have an edge and are likely to maintain control of the upper chamber after this year's election. FiveThirtyEight predicts that Democrats have a 55...
