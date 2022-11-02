ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Fox News

Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started

Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Even left-leaning media calls out Democrats like Katie Hobbs dodging debates: 'Don't you have an obligation?'

Journalists and media commentators at ABC, CBS, and CNN are pressuring Democrats who've shied away from debates before the midterm elections. Democratic candidates in Arizona, Virginia and Pennsylvania have backed out or refused to debate their Republican opponents this election, most notably Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs. Some candidates have...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

JESSE WATTERS: A Democrat civil war is coming after they get hammered at the midterms

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul for her handling crime as the midterm elections draw near on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Hillary, Kamala and Letitia James are campaigning in Manhattan today on behalf of Kathy Hochul, who's running for governor. Now, a Republican might win the governor's mansion in New York. So, they're bringing out the big guns. She's at risk of losing the seat in New York. And now the Democrats are on defense, "Crooked's" there, Kamala... I mean, come on, talk about lining up on your own one-yard line. New York's a war zone. Just this morning, a woman out jogging in the West Village by the Hudson River – nice place – got raped.
MANHATTAN, NY
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

