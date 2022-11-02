ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kentuckytoday.com

Beshear, Paul among officials at veterans center site

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Ground has been broken for a skilled nursing care facility for veterans in Kentucky. The $50 million Bowling Green Veterans Center will create 120 jobs and provide 60 beds. It's being built on 25 acres donated by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority at the Kentucky Transpark in Warren County.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

