Twitter shocked when multiple US flags collapse at Fetterman rally: 'Perfect metaphor'
Twitter users were stunned as video of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s latest rally showed several American flags directly behind him get blown over by strong gusts of wind as soon as he began speaking. Users wondered if it was an ominous sign for Fetterman’s performance on election...
Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'
Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
Obama heckled at Arizona rally while stumping for Democratic candidates
Former President Barack Obama was heckled Wednesday during a rally in Phoenix for Democrats in Arizona. Obama was stumping for Sen. Mark Kelly and Katie Hobbs, who are respectively in close races for Senate and governor, and talking about the economic impact the coronavirus pandemic had on American families and communities when he was interrupted by a heckler.
'This will be close': Race forecaster reveals more bad news for Democrats just days from midterm elections
The Cook Political Report adjusted its rating for another battleground race in favor of Republicans just days before Election Day, giving the GOP an edge in the Wisconsin Senate race. The political forecaster on Friday shifted the race between incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes...
Even left-leaning media calls out Democrats like Katie Hobbs dodging debates: 'Don't you have an obligation?'
Journalists and media commentators at ABC, CBS, and CNN are pressuring Democrats who've shied away from debates before the midterm elections. Democratic candidates in Arizona, Virginia and Pennsylvania have backed out or refused to debate their Republican opponents this election, most notably Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs. Some candidates have...
Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's
Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
Stacey Abrams says she will be Georgia governor if voters can navigate Gov. Kemp’s 'voter suppression'
Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued that she will win her election on Tuesday if voters can "navigate" the alleged voter suppression systems installed in her state by her opponent Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga. She spent a good portion of her interview with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday...
Kathy Hochul says she wants GOP to stay in New York after telling leading Republicans to 'get out of town'
During an interview with "The Breakfast Club," Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her tune about Republicans being in the Empire State after telling their leaders to "get out."
Biden ridiculed for 'despicable' speech on 'threat' to democracy: 'What delusion looks like'
Conservatives on Twitter blasted President Joe Biden for his divisive, "despicable" Wednesday night speech urging Americans to vote against MAGA Republicans.
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
Houston man shot 8-year-old boy after kids' argument, stole catalytic converters while out on bond, DA says
A Houston man shot an 8-year-old boy who got into an argument with his son while playing basketball, authorities said
King Charles had valets squeeze out his own toothpaste, hand-wash underpants, royal author claims
More palace insiders have come forward to reveal King Charles’ alleged quirks. Royal author Christopher Andersen has written a new book titled "The King: The Life of Charles III," for which he spoke to numerous sources about Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son. The book, which is set to be published Tuesday, reveals many surprising details about "one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had."
Texas trooper arrests gang-linked border smugglers transporting 9-year-old in packed Mercedes SUV
A Texas state trooper intercepted a human smuggling operation involving a 9-year-old boy on state Route 57 in Zavala County, according to authorities.
Minnesota father accused of executing daughter's boyfriend that he believed was abusing her
A Minnesota man has been charged with second-degree intentional murder after allegedly executing his daughter's boyfriend because he believed he was abusing her.
Bill Maher claims Republicans are ‘definitely going to win’ midterms thanks to 'woke culture'
Comedian Bill Maher claimed that Republicans are going to "do so well" in the midterms next week because of the "woke culture" pushed by the far left.
Hillary Clinton's contempt for struggling Americans does Democrats no favors
Does former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton want to hurt Democrats in tough races days before the midterms? Her contempt for working class Americans seems to come before winning.
California mother enraged after suspect walks free: 'She punched my one-year-old daughter in the face'
Clarissa Guevara joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss an assault against her and her one-year-old daughter and Riverside County's decision to allow the suspect to walk free.
Lifelong Democrat clergy leader denounces AOC, urges Hispanics to support her opponent: 'We are fed up'
Rev. Ruben Diaz, Sr., told 'Fox & Friends First' on Thursday that he is throwing his support behind Tina Forte and Rep. Lee Zeldin in key New York races.
Voters mock MSNBC's Joy Reid for 'ridiculous' claim about inflation: 'They think we're stupid'
A bipartisan panel of voters criticized MSNBC host for claiming that the media and the Republican Party taught Americans the word inflation.
