Autopsy report reveals new details about how Migos rapper Takeoff died

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
HOUSTON, TX. — An autopsy has revealed that Migos rapper Takeoff died from penetrating gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

According to the Houston County Coroner’s office, the bullets also went into his arm. The official manner of his death has been ruled a homicide.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Ball, was shot and killed at a Houston Bowling alley early Monday morning. According to the coroner’s report, he died outside the business.

Migos rappers Takeoff, Offset and Quavo all grew up in the same household in Lawrenceville, Georgia and went on to become rap superstars who were nominated for two Grammy awards.

Migos, at 28 yeas old, was the youngest member of the group and was the nephew of Quavo (Quavopis Marshall). Offset (Kiari Cephus) is Quavo’s cousin.

Quavo was with Takeoff at the time of the shooting. Pictures show him kneeling over his nephew after he was shot during what police said was a fight that broke out after a private party.

Police said they don’t believe Takeoff was directly involved in the fight.

So far, no one has been arrested in the shooting. Police said there were about 40 people at the private party and that at least two people were shooting guns.

Houston police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

“We will solve this crime, let us solve this crime. Let us bring the person or persons to justice,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

So far, the rapper’s family has not made any announcement about his funeral services.

Migos’ record label, Quality Control, released a statement on Instagram, writing:

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated,” the statement said. “Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

‘We will solve this crime’: Police speak out after Migos rapper Takeoff killed in shooting Takeoff, a member of Atlanta rap group Migos, has died in a shooting, sources have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

