For a second day, confessed murderer Jake Wagner testified against his older brother George Wagner IV about the planning and coverup of the murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in Pike County, Ohio, in April 2016. Jake Wagner detailed how he says he and his father hid the murder weapons in a lake on his grandmother’s property using concrete buckets as anchors for a goose box — which they in turn intended to be a gift for his grandfather.

PIKE COUNTY, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO