ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Comments / 5

Isaac
2d ago

When a family can't work to be parents to young children without resorting to murder, this family should have never had children, and I mean all of these fools. Custody and now look what happens when you have families who have no idea about life, family, commitment or LOVE. Only know DEATH. Going to spend the rest of your worthless lives behind bars.

Reply(1)
7
Related
Law & Crime

‘I Tried to Erase the Memory’: Admitted Killer Jake Wagner Testifies About Pike County Massacre, Says Murder Weapons Were Hidden Under Gift to Grandfather

For a second day, confessed murderer Jake Wagner testified against his older brother George Wagner IV about the planning and coverup of the murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in Pike County, Ohio, in April 2016. Jake Wagner detailed how he says he and his father hid the murder weapons in a lake on his grandmother’s property using concrete buckets as anchors for a goose box — which they in turn intended to be a gift for his grandfather.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Law & Crime

Ohio Woman Indicted for Allegedly Murdering Her Husband and Orchestrating His Dismemberment

An Ohio woman was indicted Monday for allegedly shooting her husband to death and having the boyfriend of his daughter dismember the victim’s remains. Bonnie Marie Vaughan, 59, faces charges including aggravated murder. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said that there is now more evidence to establish the killing of 55-year-old Jeffrey Fellman was premeditated.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Fox News

853K+
Followers
5K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy