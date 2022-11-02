Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Pete Carroll Preview: The challenge of Seahawks facing Cardinals again
As the Seahawks enter Week 9, they’re in a spot that no one thought they’d be in as they’re 5-3 and in first place in the NFC West. Seattle has especially played good football of late, as evidenced by a 4-1 record in October. To win four...
Schlereth: How Seahawks are setting Geno Smith up to sustain this success
The Seahawks are feeling really good heading into a Week 9 clash with the Arizona Cardinals as they’ve won three games in a row, are in first place in the NFC West and have one of the best and hottest quarterbacks in football under center in Geno Smith. Smith...
Cliff Avril: How Seahawks’ D-line changed, leading to more success
It’s been quite the dramatic shift for the Seahawks on defense over the last month. The Seahawks opened the year as one of the worst defenses in the NFL, ranking at or near the bottom of the league in most major categories. But the defense has finally clicked over the last three weeks, starting with a 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 that has carried over into two more wins in Seattle’s last two game.
Bumpus: It’s time for Seahawks to use Walker in the passing game
After starting the year injured and as a backup to Rashaad Penny, Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III has emerged as one of the best and most dangerous backs in football. Walker earned NFL Rookie of the Month honors for October as he ran for 432 yards and five...
Seahawks’ Smith, Woolen and Walker all earn Player of the Month honors
Things just keep going right for the Seahawks. Not only are the Seahawks in first place and riding a three-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s matchup in Arizona, but three of their top contributors are catching the attention of the league as a whole for their play. Starting quarterback...
Pete Carroll talks Seahawks’ viral visit with mentalist Oz Pearlman
The Seahawks’ play on the field has captured the attention of the football world, but something the team did off the field made waves across the internet as well. During training camp, the Seahawks had Oz Pearlman, a famous magician and “mentalist,” visit the team. Parts of his visit were released on video this week and quickly went viral, including Pearlman being able to unlock DK Metcalf’s phone. You can watch the video in the tweet below.
How Twitter reacted to Notre Dame-Clemson: Tigers side
Clemson might want think twice about coming to Notre Dame Stadium again. Actually, the Tigers and Irish will next meet there in 2028, so that’s plenty of time for both programs to go off in different directions with different players and possibly different personnel. If nothing else, that’s plenty of time for the Tigers to forget about their 35-14 loss, the second time in three years they’ve lost in South Bend.
Enter to Win a $400 Seahawks Pro Shop Gift Card!
It’s giving SZN! The Seattle Seahawks, KIRO Newsradio, and Seattle Sports have your chance to win a $400 Seahawks Pro Shop in-store gift card. Shop the largest selection of Seahawks gear including Jackets, Jerseys, Beanies, Youth Apparel, Holiday Décor, and more. The Seahawks Pro Shop can help you score big with the whole family. A one stop shop for all the 12s on your list!
Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez named best rookie in American League by peers
The players have had their say and in their eyes, Julio Rodríguez turned in the top performance by an American League rookie in 2022. The 21-year-old was announced as a Players Choice Award winner Friday, besting Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. for American League Outstanding Rookie as voted on by his peers.
Mariners’ Dipoto: Julio Rodríguez in Year 2, raising team batting average
As the 2022 World Series is in full swing, we’re inching closer and closer to the start of the MLB offseason, which figures to be an important one for the Seattle Mariners after they won 90 games and ended their long playoff drought in 2022. What’s the next step...
