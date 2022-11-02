ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Avril: How Seahawks’ D-line changed, leading to more success

It’s been quite the dramatic shift for the Seahawks on defense over the last month. The Seahawks opened the year as one of the worst defenses in the NFL, ranking at or near the bottom of the league in most major categories. But the defense has finally clicked over the last three weeks, starting with a 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 that has carried over into two more wins in Seattle’s last two game.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bumpus: It’s time for Seahawks to use Walker in the passing game

After starting the year injured and as a backup to Rashaad Penny, Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III has emerged as one of the best and most dangerous backs in football. Walker earned NFL Rookie of the Month honors for October as he ran for 432 yards and five...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks’ Smith, Woolen and Walker all earn Player of the Month honors

Things just keep going right for the Seahawks. Not only are the Seahawks in first place and riding a three-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s matchup in Arizona, but three of their top contributors are catching the attention of the league as a whole for their play. Starting quarterback...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Pete Carroll talks Seahawks’ viral visit with mentalist Oz Pearlman

The Seahawks’ play on the field has captured the attention of the football world, but something the team did off the field made waves across the internet as well. During training camp, the Seahawks had Oz Pearlman, a famous magician and “mentalist,” visit the team. Parts of his visit were released on video this week and quickly went viral, including Pearlman being able to unlock DK Metcalf’s phone. You can watch the video in the tweet below.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Twitter reacted to Notre Dame-Clemson: Tigers side

Clemson might want think twice about coming to Notre Dame Stadium again. Actually, the Tigers and Irish will next meet there in 2028, so that’s plenty of time for both programs to go off in different directions with different players and possibly different personnel. If nothing else, that’s plenty of time for the Tigers to forget about their 35-14 loss, the second time in three years they’ve lost in South Bend.
CLEMSON, SC
MyNorthwest.com

Enter to Win a $400 Seahawks Pro Shop Gift Card!

It’s giving SZN! The Seattle Seahawks, KIRO Newsradio, and Seattle Sports have your chance to win a $400 Seahawks Pro Shop in-store gift card. Shop the largest selection of Seahawks gear including Jackets, Jerseys, Beanies, Youth Apparel, Holiday Décor, and more. The Seahawks Pro Shop can help you score big with the whole family. A one stop shop for all the 12s on your list!
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez named best rookie in American League by peers

The players have had their say and in their eyes, Julio Rodríguez turned in the top performance by an American League rookie in 2022. The 21-year-old was announced as a Players Choice Award winner Friday, besting Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. for American League Outstanding Rookie as voted on by his peers.
SEATTLE, WA

