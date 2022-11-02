It’s been quite the dramatic shift for the Seahawks on defense over the last month. The Seahawks opened the year as one of the worst defenses in the NFL, ranking at or near the bottom of the league in most major categories. But the defense has finally clicked over the last three weeks, starting with a 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 that has carried over into two more wins in Seattle’s last two game.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO