ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Comments / 4

Related
kurv.com

More Details Released About Deadly Crash In La Joya

The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing more details about a deadly crash that happened in La Joya on Wednesday. Investigators say the man killed in the crash was from Guatemala. The 11 other men injured in the crash were from Poland, Romania, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. One of those men has been released from the hospital.
LA JOYA, TX
KRGV

Man charged in connection with Mission ‘road rage’ incident

A 58-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a road rage incident that resulted in a man getting shot in the head last month, according to the Mission Police Department. Guadalupe Coronado Jr. faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an anonymous tip led to...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen ‘playing around’ with handgun fatally shoots man at BBQ, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 19-year-old was arrested on a manslaughter charge after “playing around” with a loaded handgun and fatally shooting a man, police say. Oziel Zalejandra Munoz, 19, was arrested on one count of manslaughter and abandoning/endangering a child, a release from the Brownsville Police Department stated. Brownsville police were dispatched Friday to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man chases common-law wife, stabs her multiple times

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man they allege stabbed his common-law wife multiple times after she tried running away from him. Juan Alberto Mendiola, 45, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, a news release from the Brownsville Police Department stated. At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Mendiola […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

5 COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported five COVID-19-related deaths. The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a report sent from the county, one of the four individuals was not vaccinated. Among the dead are an Edinburg man in his 50s, a […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Three Houston men accused in string of Valley car thefts arrested

Three Houston men accused in a string of car thefts that occurred throughout the Valley were arraigned Wednesday morning in Brownsville. Brownsville police say Jonathan Balderas, Jose Delgado, and Roel Rubalcava were arrested earlier this week. Balderas was charged with one count of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, a...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Female teens in custody in connection with stabbing north of Harlingen

Two female teens are in custody in connection with a robbery that occurred last week north of Harlingen. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 where the victim was stabbed, Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis said at the scene. Emily...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Remains of missing McAllen woman identified in Colorado 35 years later

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities in Baca County, Colorado, have identified the remains of a missing McAllen woman 35 years after her disappearance. Nora Elia Castillo was formally reported missing in 1996 — but the reporting party told authorities that she had been missing since 1986 or 1987, a post from the Baca County Sheriff’s […]
MCALLEN, TX
Fox News

Fox News

853K+
Followers
5K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy