Texas man admits trying to smuggle migrants hidden in RV, prosecutors say
A complex search of a recreational vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita this summer uncovered 10 migrants in distress.
kurv.com
More Details Released About Deadly Crash In La Joya
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing more details about a deadly crash that happened in La Joya on Wednesday. Investigators say the man killed in the crash was from Guatemala. The 11 other men injured in the crash were from Poland, Romania, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. One of those men has been released from the hospital.
PD: Texas woman fled to Mexico after forging father’s signature to get loans and car
Police said a woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father's signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan.
Texas deputy arrested for indecency with a child
A sheriff's deputy in Texas was arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly committing indecency with a child.
KRGV
Man charged in connection with Mission ‘road rage’ incident
A 58-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a road rage incident that resulted in a man getting shot in the head last month, according to the Mission Police Department. Guadalupe Coronado Jr. faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an anonymous tip led to...
Teen ‘playing around’ with handgun fatally shoots man at BBQ, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 19-year-old was arrested on a manslaughter charge after “playing around” with a loaded handgun and fatally shooting a man, police say. Oziel Zalejandra Munoz, 19, was arrested on one count of manslaughter and abandoning/endangering a child, a release from the Brownsville Police Department stated. Brownsville police were dispatched Friday to […]
PD: Man chases common-law wife, stabs her multiple times
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man they allege stabbed his common-law wife multiple times after she tried running away from him. Juan Alberto Mendiola, 45, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, a news release from the Brownsville Police Department stated. At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Mendiola […]
Deputy fired; Bond set at $100K as he’s charged with touching young relative
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputy facing a charge of indecency with a child was arraigned Wednesday morning before a judge who set his bond at $100,000 — and then fired from his job. David Nathan Munoz, 35, was arrested Monday by the Mission Police Department on charges of indecency with a […]
La Joya bus driver dies after experiencing medical emergency with students on board
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school bus driver with La Joya Independent School District was pronounced dead after experiencing a medical emergency while dropping off students. At 4:45 p.m., a school bus driver was dropping students off to their homes when the driver experienced a medical emergency and crashed into a fence near a […]
cbp.gov
Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $1.4 Million Worth of Narcotics in Four Seizures
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in four separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $1,448,249. “Our CBP officers used multiple law enforcement tools to discover and seize these dangerous narcotics and...
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize over $1.2 Million in Cocaine at Hidalgo and Pharr International Bridges
HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo and Pharr International Bridges intercepted $1,261,600 in alleged cocaine in two separate incidents. “Thanks to their experience and effective utilization of all available tools and resources, our CBP officers were able to thwart these smuggling...
5 COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported five COVID-19-related deaths. The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a report sent from the county, one of the four individuals was not vaccinated. Among the dead are an Edinburg man in his 50s, a […]
KRGV
Three Houston men accused in string of Valley car thefts arrested
Three Houston men accused in a string of car thefts that occurred throughout the Valley were arraigned Wednesday morning in Brownsville. Brownsville police say Jonathan Balderas, Jose Delgado, and Roel Rubalcava were arrested earlier this week. Balderas was charged with one count of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, a...
KRGV
Female teens in custody in connection with stabbing north of Harlingen
Two female teens are in custody in connection with a robbery that occurred last week north of Harlingen. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 where the victim was stabbed, Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis said at the scene. Emily...
Women attack man after asking for ride in Harlingen, sheriff’s office says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly being involved in an aggravated robbery, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said. Emily Estrada, 18, and Dinorah Ibarra, 17, were arrested Oct. 28 on charges of aggravated robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to an elderly, the sheriff said. On Oct. […]
KRGV
La Joya ISD student credited with aiding school bus driver in medical emergency crash
A student with the La Joya Independent School District is being credited with helping save 18 other students during a Thursday bus ride home. The students at Juarez Lincoln High School were on a bus driven by 60-year-old Jesus Garcia, who suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, according to La Joya ISD Police Chief Raul Gonzalez.
Remains of missing McAllen woman identified in Colorado 35 years later
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities in Baca County, Colorado, have identified the remains of a missing McAllen woman 35 years after her disappearance. Nora Elia Castillo was formally reported missing in 1996 — but the reporting party told authorities that she had been missing since 1986 or 1987, a post from the Baca County Sheriff’s […]
KRGV
La Joya ISD police chief: School bus driver suffers medical condition, crashes into school property with students onboard
A school bus driver who suffered a medical condition while students were onboard crashed into school property on Thursday and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the La Joya Independent School District police chief. No students were injured in the incident. The 60-year-old bus driver was...
Homeless migrants spilling onto the streets of Reynosa, Mexico, volunteer says
Thousands of migrants are living in crowded shelters and in a makeshift river camp in Reynosa, Mexico. The leader of an NGO helping them spoke with Border Report and shared photos and videos of what's going on.
