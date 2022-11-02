ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McVay 'very encouraged' by talks with Cam Akers, RB could practice this week

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
Cam Akers hasn’t played in the Rams’ last two games as the team tried to trade him before Tuesday’s deadline. After being unable to move the disgruntled running back, his future in Los Angeles remains uncertain.

Sean McVay provided somewhat of an update on Wednesday, saying he’s been “very encouraged with the dialogue” he’s had with Akers and his agent, David Mulugheta. McVay and Akers also spoke Wednesday morning and had a “good conversation” where running back told McVay he wants to be part of the Rams.

“With the Cam situation, we talked about a couple different options,” he said. “Want to give him an opportunity to weigh that with his family and with his representation, and then we’ll circle back later on this afternoon and see what the next move is, whether that’s continuing to move forward with the Rams or if you explore giving him the opportunity to be able to see what that looks like with another team. The first option is let’s try to exhaust all measures as it relates to the Rams, and if we’re all kind of in alignment with what we think is the best way to move forward, we’d like to be able to do that. If not, then out of respect for both parties, then we’ll make that decision afterwards.”

That doesn’t mean he will remain part of the Rams. McVay said the team and Akers are working through options, whether that’s by keeping him on the roster or giving him a chance to play elsewhere.

McVay said it’s “a possibility” when asked if Akers could be released by the team, which is the only way he could join another franchise now that the trade deadline has passed.

Unlike last week when Akers was ruled out for the Rams’ game against the 49ers early on, the door on him playing Sunday against the Buccaneers isn’t shut yet. McVay said it’s possible Akers will practice this week and has not yet been ruled out for Week 9.

McVay expects to have further clarity on the situation Thursday after Akers goes over his options with his family today.

If Akers does return to the Rams, it’s hard to see him taking back the starting role in the backfield. Darrell Henderson Jr. and Ronnie Rivers handled the bulk of the carries last week and Kyren Williams is working his way back.

That could be part of the reason Akers is unhappy with his role.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 players 49ers need to see improve in 2nd half

The 49ers finished their first half of the year with perhaps their best game off the season in a 31-14 win over the Rams. Their seven weeks prior to that were much more tumultuous though, and simply repeating their 4-4 first half won’t likely be enough to score them a playoff spot in a crowded NFC playoff picture. It certainly won’t be enough to win them division.
