Read full article on original website
Related
9 Kansas counties to see expanded broadband access
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — $15.7 million has been awarded to seven service providers to bring high-speed broadband service to underserved, economically distressed, and low-population areas of Kansas. The funds are the first of three rounds of funding from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program. This first phase will connect over 1,900 homes, businesses, […]
Kansas drought has left a million migrating birds high and dry
BARTON COUNTY — Pull off Kansas 156 in Barton County during a wet year, and it might feel like you took a wrong turn into Florida. This part of central Kansas is home to the largest interior wetlands in the country: Cheyenne Bottoms. It can hold nearly 10 billion gallons of water.
WIBW
Kansas advance voting numbers, turnout prediction released
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Secretary of State’s office has announced the voter turnout prediction and advance voting numbers ahead of next week’s general election. Secretary Schwab predicts roughly 53% of Kansas voters will participate in the 2022 election across the state. The prediction is based on several factors, including historical turnout data, advance voting data, the number of registered voters in Kansas, competitive races during turnout, and 2018 data due to similar races on the ballot.
Candidates in Kansas 3rd Congressional District race make final push to voters
Polls open in three days, meaning the closely watched U.S. House race between Rep. Sharice Davids and Amanda Adkins is entering its final phase.
KWCH.com
Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
KMBC.com
What's in the fine print of Panasonic's $4 billion deal with Kansas?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic has made big promises for its Tesla battery factory in De Soto. But will the company deliver? KMBC 9 Investigates has questions about the fine print in that $4 billion deal with the state of Kansas. The largest economic development project in Kansas history...
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Kansas?
Within the last 10 years there have been multiple Powerball jackpot winners in both Kansas and Missouri.
KWCH.com
Rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain that fell over much of Kansas Friday was much-needed to say the least for farmers and producers who have faced months of uncertainty and frustration through extended drought. “We had a wet spring (but then) when the faucet turned off, it got extremely dry,...
The car that is no longer affordable in Kansas
iSeeCars determined the used cars that have had the most significant decreases in affordability in each state.
WIBW
Report finds unemployment claims continue to decrease in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that unemployment claims continue to decrease in the Sunflower State. With new unemployment claims slightly decreased week-over-week on Oct. 24 and high inflation still threatening a recession, WalletHub.com says it released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most on Thursday, Nov. 3.
KAKE TV
Political ad fact check: Kris Kobach 'three claims' ad
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With recent headlines, the race to be Kansas's next attorney general is neck and neck, many people have started paying more attention to the ads in that race. In this article, we will fact check one of Kris Kobach's ads against Chris Mann. Mr. Kobach's campaign...
Kansas 3rd District one of the most competitive races in US: Congressman
Democrat Sharice Davids beat Republican Amanda Adkins in 2020, but Kansas 3rd District has drastically changed since then due to redistricting.
Truth About Cars
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices
A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
fourstateshomepage.com
KSN-KODE/Emerson poll shows slim margins in two Kansas races
JOPLIN – Mo. — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has a 3% lead against Republican candidate Derek Schmidt. In our latest KSNF-KODE/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Kelly has 46% of the support for re-election. Schmidt has 43%. Independent candidate Dennis Pyle is getting about 5% of the vote, and 4% of voters are still undecided.
Kansans split on issues except for medical marijuana
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The majority of Kansans want to legalize medical marijuana, according to a KSN Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey. The survey found the majority of voters, 61%, support the proposed bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state of Kansas, while only 25% of voters oppose the bill. Fourteen percent of voters […]
WIBW
Amendment question on Kansas sheriffs explained
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are a few constitutional amendment questions Kansas voters can expect to see on the November ballot. Residents will be asked to vote yes or no on a proposed amendment that guarantees each citizen’s right to continue electing their county sheriff, with the exception of Riley County, and changes who has the power to remove that person from office.
californiaexaminer.net
13-year-old Foster Boy Dies In Stolen Pickup In Kansas; Congressman Asks For Reform
The foster youngster who died last week in Kansas is being investigated by the state’s child welfare agency after he fled his residential treatment facility, stole a truck, and collided head-on with a tractor trailer. The Department of Children and Families reports that the 13-year-old boy who crashed on...
Veterans Day events across Kansas
Events are taking place across Kansas from now through Nov. 17 to honor Veterans Day.
kggfradio.com
Dems Not Hiding Attempts To Split Kansas Gubernatorial Vote.
There have been Kansas news reports this week about “American Center” a Democrat front group that shares an office with Perkins Coie, the controversial Washing DC law firm used by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Former President of the Kansas Senate, Susan Wagle says the American Center has been sending mail pieces and buying radio ads attacking Republican nominee, Derek Schmidt. Wagle says the ads also build up and benefit Sen. Dennis Pyle, the independent candidate on the ballot.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Comments / 0