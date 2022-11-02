ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMDT.com

Turn in your gun magazine in the first state to get compensated

DELAWARE – It’s time to turn in your magazines. That is a gun magazine capable of holding more than the usual number of rounds in your firearm. This comes after “The program stems from new legislation from Governor John Carney back in June,” says Arshon Howard, Chief of Community Relations, with the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
Committee sign ups for Maryland Folk Festival now open

SALISBURY, Md. – Committee applications for the Maryland Folk Festival are now open. The Folk Festival open to residents and visitors gives everyone a chance to experience culture, learning, food, and music. As of November 5th, the Maryland Folk Festival is looking for help to run the big event. To apply for a committee, click here.
Delmarva homeless shelters, organizations deal with Thanksgiving cost challenges

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Homeless shelters and community organizations across Delmarva are scrambling to deal with the increase in costs ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. With just a few weeks left until Thanksgiving, it’s been a bit of a challenge for some organizations to deal with the price increase for basic ingredients when it comes to preparing a Thanksgiving feast to feed hundreds.
