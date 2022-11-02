ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

Former judge accused of misconduct withdraws from race

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdw0R_0iwIo8I400

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A former Daviess County judge, who was removed from per position after misconduct allegations, has withdrawn from another race for judge.

The Daviess County Clerk’s office confirms that although her name still appears on the ballot, votes for Julie Hawes-Gordon will not be counted. This includes any mail-in absentee ballots that have already been submitted.

Local judge accused of abuse of power

We’re told signs will be put up at voting locations to remind voters that any votes for her are invalid.

Judge Julie-Hawes Gordon was elected in 2016 to the newly created Family Division of the Daviess Circuit Court and took her oath of office in January 2017. She was removed from the bench in April of this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull as a special judge in the case. […]
DELPHI, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Have you seen her? Child goes missing in Owensboro

OWENBSORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are getting involved after they say a girl went missing earlier this week in Owensboro. According to OPD, 15-year-old Keyarra Haynes was last seen on November 2. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help. Keyarra Haynes is described as: Age: 15-years-old Sex: Female Race: Black Hair: Black Eyes” Brown […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Arrest made following handgun incident at Indiana middle school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A Terre Haute man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he displayed a firearm during an argument at a middle school basketball game. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, detectives located and arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute at approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Home Team Friday Week 12 Games & Scores

Week 12 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores! Games North vs. Castle @ 7:00 p.m. Memorial vs. Boonville @ 7:00 p.m. Pike Central vs. Owen Valley @ 6:00 p.m. Southridge vs. Heritage Hills @ 6:30 p.m. North Posey vs. Mater Dei @ 7:00 p.m. Tecumseh […]
WEHT/WTVW

Court Docs: New details in fatal pedestrian vs truck incident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man driving a commercial truck reportedly thought he had a flat tire after hitting a pedestrian in Terre Haute Wednesday. The incident resulted in the pedestrian’s death at the corner of 12th Street and Wabash Avenue. According to court documents, the driver of the commercial vehicle was 25-year-old Jordan […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear makes public appearance in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made a stop in western Kentucky on Wednesday to help celebrate the opening of a new center that helps residents get access to healthcare. The ribbon was cut on Passport’s new One Stop Help Center in Owensboro. They offer help with accessing healthcare and resources. We’re told […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Closure for Weinbach residents after explosion cause revealed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After nearly three months of waiting, the cause of the deadly Weinbach Avenue home explosion has been revealed. Investigators say an uncapped valve caused a gas leak in the basement of 1010 North Weinbach Avenue, the epicenter of the blast. The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office says while the cause is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Handgun recovered by officer, juvenile arrested

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says it arrested a juvenile who had a firearm. OPD says on November 3, at 7:21 p.m., an officer responded to a report of a juvenile in possession of a firearm. Police say upon arrival, the officer recovered the firearm as well as multiple credit cards […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) promised on Thursday that “not another penny will go to Ukraine” if Republicans retake control of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections. “The only border they care about is Ukraine, not America’s southern border,” Greene said of Democrats at a Trump rally in Sioux City, Iowa. “Under Republicans, not another penny […]
IOWA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Wanted Miami man caught at Evansville bank

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted out of Miami, Florida was caught over a thousand miles away at an Evansville bank. Saturday morning, authorities say they responded to the Fifth Third Bank on Green River Road after a man allegedly tried to cash a fake check. According to an affidavit, the man […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Home Team Friday: Full Show (11/4/22)

North 18, Castle 28 Memorial 33, Boonville 14 Southridge 42, Heritage Hills 14 North Posey 0, Mater Dei 35 Tecumseh 7, Providence 21 Pike Central 9, Owen Valley 56 Glasgow 20, Union County 50 Barren County 0, Henderson County 48 Fort Campbell 8, Owensboro Catholic 54 North Hardin 27, Daviess County 34 McLean County 15, […]
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy