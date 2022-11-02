Former judge accused of misconduct withdraws from race

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A former Daviess County judge, who was removed from per position after misconduct allegations, has withdrawn from another race for judge.

The Daviess County Clerk’s office confirms that although her name still appears on the ballot, votes for Julie Hawes-Gordon will not be counted. This includes any mail-in absentee ballots that have already been submitted.

We’re told signs will be put up at voting locations to remind voters that any votes for her are invalid.

Judge Julie-Hawes Gordon was elected in 2016 to the newly created Family Division of the Daviess Circuit Court and took her oath of office in January 2017. She was removed from the bench in April of this year.

