Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
OCTA and union representing bus workers schedule meetings to continue negotiations amid strike
Orange County Transportation Authority officials announced the union representing maintenance employees, who have been on strike for the past several days, has agreed to meet to continue negotiations.
mynewsla.com
OC Bus Commuters Still Stranded as OCTA Strike Enters Day 2
Orange County Transportation Authority officials Friday called on the union representing maintenance workers to resume bargaining talks to end a strike in its second day that has shut down bus service, but a union leader said his members want to continue talks but the agency will not budge on its last offer.
mynewsla.com
Talks to Resume on OCTA Strike
Negotiations will resume this weekend between the Orange County Transportation Authority and the union representing its maintenance workers, offering some hope for an end to the strike that has shut down all bus service. After a back-and-forth in the media Friday over the stalled negotiations, an announcement was made that...
newsantaana.com
The OCTA and their striking union schedule more meetings
ORANGE – Following the Orange County Transportation Authority’s requests, the union representing the maintenance employees has agreed to meet with OCTA to continue negotiations. Meetings are currently scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, Sunday, Nov. 6, and Monday, Nov. 7. It is unclear whether the union will choose to...
Bus service shut down in Orange County after maintenance workers go on strike
Thousands of Orange County bus riders will find themselves without service Thursday after the union representing maintenance workers for the Orange County Transportation Authority went on strike.
mynewsla.com
OCTA Buses Stuck in Park as Mechanics Strike
Thousands of Orange County bus riders found themselves without service Thursday, with the union representing Orange County Transportation Authority maintenance workers striking over what it calls stalled labor negotiations. The union called the walkout Wednesday — setting up picket lines at the agency’s Santa Ana and Garden Grove yards and...
newsantaana.com
Shame on the OCTA’s greedy striking maintenance workers for screwing O.C.’s working poor
ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority is notifying passengers that bus service will be halted throughout the county beginning Thursday, Nov. 3, after maintenance employees began striking this afternoon. Passengers are asked to continue checking octa.net for service updates. ACCESS service for those with disabilities will continue as...
Orange County transit works announce strike
Teamsters Local 952, the union that represents Orange County Transportation Authority’s mechanics and other technicians, announced that they will be going on strike Wednesday. The announcement comes a little more than two weeks after a strike was averted at the request of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office. The union, which represents about 150 employees, said in […]
mynewsla.com
LAFD Firefighter Wins $1.54 Million in Retaliation Suit
A jury awarded $1.54 million to a Los Angeles firefighter who said he suffered a backlash and emotional distress after complaining that a colleague threatened to drop a bomb on him. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel reached its verdict Wednesday in the first of two lawsuits brought by plaintiff...
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
mynewsla.com
Hundreds of Vote Centers to Open Saturday Across LA County
Hundreds of vote centers will open Saturday across Los Angeles County, giving residents ample time to cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office opened 118 vote centers last weekend, but on Saturday, a total of 640 centers will be available across the county.
mynewsla.com
LA Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez Seeks to Expand RV Pilot Program Citywide
City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez is seeking to expand a pilot program that addresses an increase in RVs parked in her district to make it citywide, according to a motion filed Friday. The Council District 7 RV Pilot Program offers people living in RVs voluntary transition into interim or permanent housing,...
spectrumnews1.com
OCFA announces 2 new helicopters on order
IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) — The Orange County Fire Authority Thursday announced it had approved the acquisition of two new firefighting helicopters. The new Sikorsky S70 Firehawk helicopters were approved by the authority's board a week ago. The new helicopters replace the authority's 1966 UH-1H "Super Hueys" that had become too expensive to maintenance.
mynewsla.com
Orange County Sees Rise in COVID-19 Hospitalizations
The number of coronavirus patients in Orange County hospitals increased by seven people to 120, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 16 were being treated in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day’s total. Those numbers come two days after the county reported that...
Santa Ana Takes First Step Creating a Police Oversight Commission
After years of community activism, Santa Ana is one step closer to formalizing its long awaited and historic police oversight commission. City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously in support of what will, for now, be an advisory board but with an “Independent Oversight Director” to investigate police misconduct complaints and use of force reports as directed by commissioners.
mynewsla.com
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Criticizes Newsom’s Pause on Homelessness Funding
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti pushed back against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday that the state was pausing the third round of grants to local jurisdictions from a $1 billion state program addressing homelessness. Newsom claimed current housing plans across the state are “failing” to adequately address the crisis,...
mynewsla.com
Bomb Squad Deals with Suspicious Device in Long Beach
The sheriff’s department’s bomb squad was deployed to Long Beach Saturday to deal with a suspicious device in the Belmont Shore area. Long Beach police officers were called around 3:25 p.m. to the 6400 block of Marina Drive, the LBPD’s Allison Gallagher told City News Service. Second...
Automatic voter reregistration can substantially boost turnout
Government efforts to keep registered voters on the rolls when they move from one address to another substantially boost those voters’ likelihood of casting a ballot, my research has found. It’s long been known that the rules about how and when to register to vote – which differ by state – present a significant obstacle for people who want to participate in democracy. In many nations, including Germany, Denmark, South Korea, Chile, Israel and others, citizens are automatically registered to vote when they become eligible to vote. Registration is the government’s responsibility. Some groups have called for the U.S. or its...
mynewsla.com
OC’s COVID-19 Statistics Hold Steady
As Orange County’s children’s hospitals fill up with influenza and RSV patients, leading to an emergency declaration this week, the county’s COVID-19 metrics remained relatively stable, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county reported that hospitalizations went from 103 patients...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge
A person was killed Saturday morning on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that a person was lying in the slow lane of southbound Ocean View Boulevard next to the freeway off-ramp.
Comments / 2