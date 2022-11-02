ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Committee sign ups for Maryland Folk Festival now open

SALISBURY, Md. – Committee applications for the Maryland Folk Festival are now open. The Folk Festival open to residents and visitors gives everyone a chance to experience culture, learning, food, and music. As of November 5th, the Maryland Folk Festival is looking for help to run the big event. To apply for a committee, click here.
Delmarva homeless shelters, organizations deal with Thanksgiving cost challenges

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Homeless shelters and community organizations across Delmarva are scrambling to deal with the increase in costs ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. With just a few weeks left until Thanksgiving, it’s been a bit of a challenge for some organizations to deal with the price increase for basic ingredients when it comes to preparing a Thanksgiving feast to feed hundreds.
Maryland Report Finds 2022 beats 2021 for travel, tourism profits

MARYLAND- A new report finds 2022 was the best year on record for Maryland travel- tourism and restaurants. The report from the Maryland Department of Commerce found the state’s tourism industry is continuing a strong recovery, recapturing nearly 90% of pre-pandemic visitor spending. In addition, the state reported increases over pre-pandemic levels in the key sectors of lodging and restaurants.
