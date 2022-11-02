Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School's Curriculum Panel OKs 2 Pilot Courses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Public Schools' curriculum subcommittee voted to approve two pilot courses during its meeting on Tuesday night. The "History of Math" course has been in the works for over a year. It would be a half-year elective to ensure it is accessible to students who have an interest in the topic since all half-year electives are currently either English or history based.
Chicopee School Committee member resigns after moving to Holyoke: Applications are being accepted to fill the seat
CHICOPEE — The Chicopee School Committee’s Ward 3 representative has left his position after announcing he and his family have purchased a house in Holyoke and are moving out of the city. The resignation of Saulo DePaula sparked Mayor John L. Vieau to immediately ask people who live...
iBerkshires.com
Lt. Gov. Candidate Driscoll Makes Campaign Swing Through Berkshires
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll was talking about addressing housing issues and public infrastructure as she made a last swing through far Western Mass on Friday. The mayor of Salem stopped in Pittsfield before appearing at a campaign gathering hosted by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at...
Riverfront, rail trail, university seen as central to Westfield Master Plan vision
WESTFIELD — Sixty members of the community participated in the Master Plan committee’s visioning workshop on Nov. 2 at the Westfield Middle School, which committee chair Jay Ducharme called “just the right number.”. After an introduction by City Planner Jay Vinskey, Mayor Michael McCabe, and Weston and...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Integrates Learning Communities into Curriculum
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Learning communities are now part of the curriculum, and at BCC, a learning community is a small group of students, enrolled together in two joined courses who work in collaboration toward shared academic goals. Based on a national model, learning communities at BCC enroll a maximum...
iBerkshires.com
Clarksburg Debuts New Electronic Voting Machine at Next Week's Election
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — Voters next week will find their traditional oak ballot box has been traded in for a new electronic voting machine. The purchase was approved in the fiscal 2023 budget at town meeting and arrived shortly after the primary in September. "I think it's going to be...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Board OKs Assisted Living Expansion, Rejects Parcel Rezoning
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Development Board on Tuesday rejected a reclassification request and approved a special permit for the expansion of an assisted living facility. The owners of Side by Side assisted living facility on Onota Street plan to expand its campus by converting four multifamily homes into...
iBerkshires.com
Harvest Festivals and Craft Fairs 2022
The air is crisp, the leaves are falling, the holidays are approaching artisans and craft enthusiasts know what that means. It's craft fair and bazaar season! This list will be updated as we get more information. Have an event to add? Email us at info@iberkshires.com. Note that some craft fairs...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Homelessness Committee Has Hopes for Community Health Worker
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Homelessness Advisory Committee got an inside look at the city's new community health worker position on Wednesday. Gabrielle DiMassimo has been in the role for about three months and works within the Health Department. The committee hopes it can be a resource to DiMassimo and a support network.
Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list
SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Approves Borrowing for Wastewater Treatment Plant
ADAMS, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen has approved loan notes and other conditions for $5.49 million of the $7.4 million needed for the Wastewater Treatment Plant improvement project. The board's vote authorizes Treasurer/Collector Kelly Rice to work with bond counsel to issue loan documents. The loan is from...
iBerkshires.com
MassDEP Clears Petroleum Product from Housatonic River in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The state Department of Environmental Protection recently cleared a "substantial" amount of petroleum product from the east branch of the Housatonic River. The Conservation Commission on Thursday ratified an emergency permit for the abatement and clean-up of a petroleum product release in the body of water...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Athenaeum Accepts Digital Literacy Grant
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The library trustees accepted a Public Library Association digital literacy workshop incentive grant in the amount of $7,000. "This is a cohort of 160 libraries nationally who are using the shared curriculum to provide digital literacy classes, workshops for the community. So this grant is in the amount of $7,000 that can be used toward these workshops," Berkshire Athenaeum Director Alex Reczkowski said.
iBerkshires.com
"Its a Wonderful Life" with New Executive of Images
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Images Cinema presents "It's a Wonderful Life" with new executive director Dan Hudson on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4:15 pm and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 pm. Hudson will introduce each show and talk about why "It's a Wonderful Life" is his favorite film. The Saturday show will be followed by a reception at The Log, down the street from Images Cinema. The reception is included with a ticket to the movie.
Westfield, Gateway schools shelter in place as police search for shooter
BLANDFORD — A shooting in West Hartford, Connecticut, led to a manhunt in the Hilltowns on Friday that prompted two Greater Westfield school districts to shelter in place. Classes at Westfield’s public schools and the Gateway Regional School District went on as normal Friday morning, but students were not allowed outside recess and faculty and staff were urged to be extra vigilant while Massachusetts State Police searched for the suspect, who had fled to the Blandford area.
amherstindy.org
Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9
A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Adds New Languages to Emergency Notification System
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield's emergency notification system, CodeRED, now features Spanish, French, and Portuguese language options. CodeRED notifications, which are produced and generated by the city of Pittsfield, include both citywide calls as well as neighborhood specific messaging. Updates can range from missing persons alerts, severe weather events, road closures, hydrant flushing, water main breaks, and other emergencies.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
8-10 Gavin Avenue: Michael P. Obrien and Catherine F. Obrien of Adams to Mitchell W. Gordon Jr and Sherri L. Gordon, $150,500 on 10/17/2022. 41 Morningside Avenue: Czubryt John S Jr Est and Keith A. Czubryt of Adams to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500 on 10/19/2022. 111 Friend Street: Matthew K....
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Board of Health OKs Updated Tobacco Ordinance Draft
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With the Board of Health's support on several proposed tobacco ordinance updates, the city now wants to hear from the public. On Wednesday, the panel approved a slate of changes that extend the document from 16 pages to 18 pages. These include a clarified definition for blunt wraps, a raised minimum price requirement for cigars, and violations that incorporate state law.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Saw Two Mini-COVID Surges This Fall
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city has seen ups and downs with COVID-19 cases this fall and is currently on the lower end of case counts. Health officials now say sewage testing is the truest indicator of the virus's impact on the community because it accounts for at-home tests. "We...
