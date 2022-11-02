Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murrieta to Pay Tribute to Veterans with 20th Annual Parade
America’s fighting men and women will be honored a week from Friday during the city of Murrieta’s 20th annual “Veterans Day Parade,” featuring marching bands, representatives from all service branches and a flyover of military aircraft. “This event is woven into the fabric of our community...
LA Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez Seeks to Expand RV Pilot Program Citywide
City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez is seeking to expand a pilot program that addresses an increase in RVs parked in her district to make it citywide, according to a motion filed Friday. The Council District 7 RV Pilot Program offers people living in RVs voluntary transition into interim or permanent housing,...
Hundreds of Vote Centers to Open Saturday Across LA County
Hundreds of vote centers will open Saturday across Los Angeles County, giving residents ample time to cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office opened 118 vote centers last weekend, but on Saturday, a total of 640 centers will be available across the county.
Talks to Resume on OCTA Strike
Negotiations will resume this weekend between the Orange County Transportation Authority and the union representing its maintenance workers, offering some hope for an end to the strike that has shut down all bus service. After a back-and-forth in the media Friday over the stalled negotiations, an announcement was made that...
OC’s COVID-19 Statistics Hold Steady
As Orange County’s children’s hospitals fill up with influenza and RSV patients, leading to an emergency declaration this week, the county’s COVID-19 metrics remained relatively stable, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county reported that hospitalizations went from 103 patients...
Eunisses Hernandez Claims LA Councilman Gil Cedillo Has Not Aided Transition
Eunisses Hernandez is just over a month away from taking office as the new City Council member representing Los Angeles’ First District, but said she has not received any outreach from the current officeholder, embattled Councilman Gil Cedillo, in helping her transition. Cedillo and Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n have...
OCTA Buses Stuck in Park as Mechanics Strike
Thousands of Orange County bus riders found themselves without service Thursday, with the union representing Orange County Transportation Authority maintenance workers striking over what it calls stalled labor negotiations. The union called the walkout Wednesday — setting up picket lines at the agency’s Santa Ana and Garden Grove yards and...
Union Announces Strike Against OCTA; Bus Service to Shut Down Thursday
Barring some last-minute change, thousands of Orange County bus riders will find themselves without service Thursday after the union representing maintenance workers for the Orange County Transportation Authority went on strike. The union called the walkout on Wednesday — setting up picket lines at the agency’s Santa Ana and Garden...
Torrance Police Captain Settles Retaliation Suit
A Torrance police captain has tentatively settled his lawsuit against the city in which he alleged he suffered a backlash when he complained that a former department chief created a hostile work environment by sexually harassing women and making offensive comments. Lawyers for Captain Martin Vukotic filed court papers on...
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Criticizes Newsom’s Pause on Homelessness Funding
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti pushed back against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday that the state was pausing the third round of grants to local jurisdictions from a $1 billion state program addressing homelessness. Newsom claimed current housing plans across the state are “failing” to adequately address the crisis,...
Large Rally in Beverly Hills in Solidarity with Iranian Women
What police described as a “large rally” was underway Saturday afternoon in Beverly Hills in solidarity with Iranians protesting the death of a woman who refused to wear a hijab and died in the custody of Iran’s morality police. About 4 p.m., police reported the rally was...
Postal Office Fire Out, Riverside Fire Department Investigating Arson
The Riverside Fire Department Friday is investigating a suspected arson that caused tends of thousands of dollars in damage to a U.S. Post Office just west of downtown Riverside. Fire crews responded at 1:51 a.m. Friday to a series of nearby fires near Sunnyside Drive, Brian Guzzetta of the Riverside...
Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Freeway in Mission Viejo
A person was killed Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Diego (5) Freeway in Mission Viejo, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Avery Parkway and involved a gray sedan, the California Highway Patrol reported. A representative from the coroner’s office...
Sheriff Accuses DA of `Electioneering’ by Withholding Investigative Reports
County Sheriff Alex Villanueva accused District Attorney George GascÃ³n Thursday of intentionally withholding the results of investigations into three shootings involving deputies and a highly publicized deputy use-of-force case in an effort to impact the outcome of Villanueva’s re-election bid, and to derail the recent effort to recall GascÃ³n.
Arcadia Arboretum Closed After Bear, 2 Cubs Spotted in Area
The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was closed Friday after a bear and her two cubs were spotted in the area. Authorities were notified about 10:20 a.m. after the bears were discovered at the arboretum at 301 N. Baldwin Ave., near the Foothill (210) Freeway. The...
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge
A man was killed Saturday morning when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that a person was lying in the slow lane of southbound Ocean View Boulevard next to the freeway off-ramp.
Police Seek Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed A Pedestrian in Irvine
Police Friday sought the public’s help to locate a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Irvine. Irvine Police Department officers were called about 9:05 p.m. Thursday to the Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a collision and found Saman Vakili Mafakhery injured at the scene.
FBI Says Fugitive Caught in Mexico Was Returned to Los Angeles
A fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder and attempted murder in 2009 was arrested and returned to Los Angeles this week, the FBI announced Friday. In December 2009, Steven Aguilar-Medina allegedly shot two Los Angeles gang rivals, one of whom died, according to Don Alway, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.
Schizophrenic Man with Mental Capacity of 12-Year-Old Missing in LA
A 56-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old went missing Saturday and police asked the public for help finding him. Thomas Schumacher was last seen around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of East Adams Boulevard, according to the Los...
Trio of Documented Gang Members Post Bail After `Ghost Gun’ Arrest
A Coachella man and two teens were released from jail Thursday after posting bail for alleged firearms charges. Juan Armando Hernandez, 20, and 18-year-olds Rafael Gudino Casillas and Julian Andrew Martinez were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Coachella, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. All three suspects are Coachella residents and documented street gang members.
