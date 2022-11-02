ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cresco, IA

Geneva Kolbet, 97

FORMERLY OF CRESCO - Geneva Grace (White) Kolbet, age 97, of Osage Iowa, and formerly of Cresco Iowa, joined her beloved Paul in heaven on Oct. 29, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Notre Dame Parish in Cresco, with lunch and burial following. Visitation is at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Home, Osage.
OSAGE, IA
Ronald ‘Ron’ Bronner, 76

CRESCO - Ronald “Ron” Bronner, age 76, of Cresco, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at Accura Healthcare of Cresco. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Lindstrom Funeral Home in Cresco. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Committal services and military honors will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Cresco. Lindstrom Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
CRESCO, IA
Theona Mlady, 94

CRESCO - Theona Ann (Bartosh) Mlady, age 94, of Cresco, Iowa passed away on Friday, Oct. 28 at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah, Iowa. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Protivin, Iowa at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at the church. A luncheon will be at 12 p.m. at the Protivin Community Center. In lieu of flowers and donations, please donate to the Winneshiek County Hospice Medical Center. Online condolences may be left at HindtHudekFH@gmail.com.
CRESCO, IA
Rodney ‘Rod’ Friedrich, 67

ALTA VISTA - Rodney “Rod” Friedrich, age 67, of Alta Vista, Iowa passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at his home, with his family by his side. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at St. Paul’s Maple Leaf Church in rural Elma, Iowa, with Pastor Dan Christensen officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
ALTA VISTA, IA
Maddie Poppe Announces Acoustic Christmas Shows

The 'American Idol' winner is hitting the road again this winter!. 2022 has been a HUGE year for the Clarksville native, and it seems like Maddie Poppe is going to end it on a major high note!. Poppe returned to the Idol stage earlier this year when she performed a...
CLARKSVILLE, IA
H.C. election workers ready for almost anything

HOWARD COUNTY - On Thursday, Oct. 27, workers had an election day training. In addition to learning how to sign people in to vote, they learned how to Run • Hide • Fight and Stop the Bleed. Howard County Emergency Management Coordinator Darrell Knecht spent over an hour...
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
EV charging station now at Fareway

CRESCO - Cresco has joined a short list of area towns that has easy access to an EV (Electric Vehicle) charging station. Besides having a public charging station at MiEnergy in Cresco, there is now one in the downtown area, in the southeast corner of Fareway’s parking lot. The location is close to Beadle Park, the shopping district and within walking distance to several restaurants.
CRESCO, IA
Jackpot-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Lottery says a jackpot-winning ticket worth nearly $66,000 was sold in Rochester. The winning ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee Store on 37th St. Northwest. It was the jackpot winner for Thursday’s North 5 drawing. The winning numbers were 6-8-21-25-29. A link to...
ROCHESTER, MN
Mason City doctor talks about rise in RSV cases this fall

MASON CITY — Healthcare providers across the state are reporting increases in respiratory illnesses among children, especially respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Dr. Haley Newbrough is a pediatric and neonatal specialist at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City and says the RSV numbers are high this year here in north-central Iowa. “RSV is a virus that causes bronchiolitis or inflammation of the small airways in infants and small children, and in older children it will look like the common cold. Adults can also get it, and especially the elderly can be vulnerable to getting quite sick. Some children may be carrying it, older school-aged children, and not knowing and can transmit it to infants and young children, and they can get quite ill because of the inflammation in the airways.”
MASON CITY, IA
Playoff game will have radio broadcasts

CRESCO - The Crestwood football playoff game against Dubuque Wahlert on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. will be available on the radio on KCQZ 102.3 in Cresco and on the Dubuque radio station, KDTH. The link for KDTH is: https://kdth.radiodubuque.com/
CRESCO, IA
Crash in Rochester Was Among 3 Injury Crashes in the Region Today

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Dodge County woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester during the noon hour today. The State Patrol says 56-year-old Rebecca Bermea of Claremont was driving an SUV that crashed into the back of a minivan on the entrance ramp to southbound Highway 52 at the 2nd Street interchange around 12:20 PM. Bermea was transported to the nearby St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, and the driver of the minivan, who was identified as 34-year-old Tierynee Fricker of Rochester, were not hurt.
ROCHESTER, MN
Suspect runs vehicle through wet concrete

HOWARD COUNTY - On Friday, Oct. 21 around 8 p.m., a vehicle drove around the barricades and onto James Ave. south of Chester, which was in the process of being paved. The vehicle came upon some wet concrete south of 25th street and drove into the wet concrete. The driver turned around and drove back north. At some point, the front passenger tire was damaged. The driver then returned to Chester.
CHESTER, IA

