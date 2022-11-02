Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cresco Times
Geneva Kolbet, 97
FORMERLY OF CRESCO - Geneva Grace (White) Kolbet, age 97, of Osage Iowa, and formerly of Cresco Iowa, joined her beloved Paul in heaven on Oct. 29, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Notre Dame Parish in Cresco, with lunch and burial following. Visitation is at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Home, Osage.
Cresco Times
Ronald ‘Ron’ Bronner, 76
CRESCO - Ronald “Ron” Bronner, age 76, of Cresco, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at Accura Healthcare of Cresco. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Lindstrom Funeral Home in Cresco. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Committal services and military honors will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Cresco. Lindstrom Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Cresco Times
Theona Mlady, 94
CRESCO - Theona Ann (Bartosh) Mlady, age 94, of Cresco, Iowa passed away on Friday, Oct. 28 at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah, Iowa. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Protivin, Iowa at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at the church. A luncheon will be at 12 p.m. at the Protivin Community Center. In lieu of flowers and donations, please donate to the Winneshiek County Hospice Medical Center. Online condolences may be left at HindtHudekFH@gmail.com.
Cresco Times
Rodney ‘Rod’ Friedrich, 67
ALTA VISTA - Rodney “Rod” Friedrich, age 67, of Alta Vista, Iowa passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at his home, with his family by his side. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at St. Paul’s Maple Leaf Church in rural Elma, Iowa, with Pastor Dan Christensen officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
Rochester Man Becomes TikTok Sensation After Running from Amish Life
If you've lived in southeast Minnesota long enough, you probably know that there's an Amish community in the area, primarily in the Harmony area. If you drive around Harmony you'll likely see buggies out and about. But one southeast Minnesotan, who was raised Amish, decided as a teen that he wanted to run away.
Maddie Poppe Announces Acoustic Christmas Shows
The 'American Idol' winner is hitting the road again this winter!. 2022 has been a HUGE year for the Clarksville native, and it seems like Maddie Poppe is going to end it on a major high note!. Poppe returned to the Idol stage earlier this year when she performed a...
Festival of Trees is Back in Rochester at New Location
Have you ever been inside a winter wonderland? One of Rochester, Minnesota's favorites is coming back at the end of November, and Santa is coming too. Festival of Trees is Back in Rochester, Minnesota at New Location in 2022. Have you ever been inside a winter wonderland? One of Rochester's...
Temporarily Closed Sign Now Up at Favorite Store in Rochester
One of the saddest sights in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin just popped up in Rochester, Minnesota on North Broadway. The reason why it is sad is that it means that the freezing cold winter is just around the corner. A True Sign That Winter Is Coming Just Showed Up...
New Restaurant Opening In Town About 20 Minutes From Rochester
Some big changes are happening in Southeast Minnesota for a few small towns not far from Rochester, Minnesota. Sadly, one business is closing by the end of 2022. It's not all sad news though because when that door closes for a final time, a new business will be getting closer to opening.
Cresco Times
H.C. election workers ready for almost anything
HOWARD COUNTY - On Thursday, Oct. 27, workers had an election day training. In addition to learning how to sign people in to vote, they learned how to Run • Hide • Fight and Stop the Bleed. Howard County Emergency Management Coordinator Darrell Knecht spent over an hour...
Cresco Times
EV charging station now at Fareway
CRESCO - Cresco has joined a short list of area towns that has easy access to an EV (Electric Vehicle) charging station. Besides having a public charging station at MiEnergy in Cresco, there is now one in the downtown area, in the southeast corner of Fareway’s parking lot. The location is close to Beadle Park, the shopping district and within walking distance to several restaurants.
Charges: Woman Stole $5,600 in Items from Rochester Target Stores
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester woman with felony theft after an investigation found she allegedly stole over $5,600 in merchandise from Rochester’s Target stores. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Thursday accuse 38-year-old Crystal Walker of scanning the barcode of...
Jackpot-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Lottery says a jackpot-winning ticket worth nearly $66,000 was sold in Rochester. The winning ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee Store on 37th St. Northwest. It was the jackpot winner for Thursday’s North 5 drawing. The winning numbers were 6-8-21-25-29. A link to...
Grocery Store Franchise In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Will Close Thanksgiving Day
As the festive holidays approach cooking is on the minds of those in charge of the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Making multiple trips to the grocery store stocking up on supplies to feed your family and guests. I highly recommend that you don't procrastinate and check your list more than...
Body found in La Crosse’s Cameron Park
La Crosse Police responded to a welfare check Friday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene on the eastern edge of the park near 5th Avenue South. Responders created a visual barrier around the body.
KGLO News
Mason City doctor talks about rise in RSV cases this fall
MASON CITY — Healthcare providers across the state are reporting increases in respiratory illnesses among children, especially respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Dr. Haley Newbrough is a pediatric and neonatal specialist at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City and says the RSV numbers are high this year here in north-central Iowa. “RSV is a virus that causes bronchiolitis or inflammation of the small airways in infants and small children, and in older children it will look like the common cold. Adults can also get it, and especially the elderly can be vulnerable to getting quite sick. Some children may be carrying it, older school-aged children, and not knowing and can transmit it to infants and young children, and they can get quite ill because of the inflammation in the airways.”
Cresco Times
Playoff game will have radio broadcasts
CRESCO - The Crestwood football playoff game against Dubuque Wahlert on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. will be available on the radio on KCQZ 102.3 in Cresco and on the Dubuque radio station, KDTH. The link for KDTH is: https://kdth.radiodubuque.com/
Crash in Rochester Was Among 3 Injury Crashes in the Region Today
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Dodge County woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester during the noon hour today. The State Patrol says 56-year-old Rebecca Bermea of Claremont was driving an SUV that crashed into the back of a minivan on the entrance ramp to southbound Highway 52 at the 2nd Street interchange around 12:20 PM. Bermea was transported to the nearby St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, and the driver of the minivan, who was identified as 34-year-old Tierynee Fricker of Rochester, were not hurt.
Cresco Times
Suspect runs vehicle through wet concrete
HOWARD COUNTY - On Friday, Oct. 21 around 8 p.m., a vehicle drove around the barricades and onto James Ave. south of Chester, which was in the process of being paved. The vehicle came upon some wet concrete south of 25th street and drove into the wet concrete. The driver turned around and drove back north. At some point, the front passenger tire was damaged. The driver then returned to Chester.
kchanews.com
Charles City Schools to Lose Over Half Million Dollars in State Funding Next School Year
The Charles City School District is looking at a drop of over a half million dollars in state education funding for next school year. Interim Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist gave the School Board a report recently outlining the budget shortage due to a decline in this year’s K-12 enrollment.
Comments / 0