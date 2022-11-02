Read full article on original website
Ron Jenkins
3d ago
Probably not her fault with the way rent is, she probably lost her job and a place to live. The kids should have went to family, the state will just screw them up more.
Reply(3)
3
AP_000976.20c5dd0b00f441b4b530e92fb977581e.1802
3d ago
There are all kinds in this world. It’s just strange so close to home. I’m happy for the children’s sake. They should not have to experience hardships at such an early age. So sad.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how they cover elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Related
Former Meridian bus driver sentenced for injury to a child, stemming from 2021 incident
BOISE, Idaho — A former school bus driver will spend 180 days in jail and serve 10 years of probation after he was convicted of injury to a child Friday, for an incident caught on camera in 2021. Leroy Morris, 81, was originally charged with two counts of lewd...
Post Register
Meridian Police seek publics help in possible arson
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police are asking for the publics help in providing any information in connection with a possible arson that destroyed a Meridian home on November 2, 2022. In the early morning hours of the 2nd, an unknown suspect set fire to a residence at the...
Wilder Police Department looking for vulnerable adult
WILDER, Idaho — The Wilder Police Department is looking for Gail R. Burnett who was last seen in Greenleaf, Idaho, around 1:45 p.m. She is a vulnerable adult and may be headed to Lewiston or Julietta, Idaho. Burnett is 5 feet 3 inches tall, has blue eyes and white...
KIVI-TV
The national increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) hospitalizations hits Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — According to St. Luke's Children's Hospital, Idaho is seeing a "notable increase" in children needing hospitalization because of RSV. This is following the national trend of the virus. The state of the virus in Idaho changed in a matter of days, as last week the hospital was only seeing an "unseasonal increase" in hospitalizations.
wrrnetwork.com
The annual free Coats for Folks distribution on tap Saturday
The Kiwanis Coats for Folks distribution this year will be at the Fremont Center at the Fairgrounds in Riverton this Saturday, Nov. 11th. The coats and other warm weather gear are free.
A Tiny Home Built for 1 (Maybe 2) on Nampa’s Facebook Marketplace [Photos]
Have you seen this tiny home for sale on Facebook Marketplace yet? Y’all some of these homes for sale on Facebook Marketplace are actually really great deals, and they're tempting me haha! Check out the pictures of this tiny home for sale in Nampa, Idaho 👇. And one of...
Here’s How To Help A Meridian Family In Need
A Meridian family needs all of our help, prayers, and love this morning. According to their GoFundMe, the Binder family is grieving the loss of their son following a tragic accident that took place in Meridian yesterday. "On Wednesday, November 2 our son Terry was killed in an accident on...
Post Register
Caldwell Police Officers hurt while arresting known gang members
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Caldwell Police took three people into custody after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Specht early Saturday morning. After an investigation, officers discovered the passenger, a male juvenile gang member, was illegally in possession of a firearm. Officers arrested him for being a minor in possession of a firearm and another misdemeanor charge.
KIVI-TV
Meridian student killed on the way to school identified by family, coroner
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian High School student, killed after being struck by a pickup truck while walking to school, has been identified by his family and the Ada County Coroner's Office. 16-year-old Terry Binder was walking west while crossing Ten Mile Road, when struck by a GMC pickup...
16-year-old Killed While Walking to School in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Meridian authorities are investigating the death of a teen struck by a pickup in an intersection Wednesday morning. According to the Meridian Police Department, emergency crews responded a around 7:45 a.m. for a juvenile from Meridian High School that had been hit by a GMC pickup at the intersection of Pine and Ten Mile Road. The 16-year-old, identified by the Ada County Coroner Dottie Owens as female from Meridian, had been crossing the Ten Mile Rd when they were hit by the northbound pickup. The teen died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing by Meridian Police and no charges have been filed against the driver.
Post Register
West Ada School District responds to Meridian teen's death
MERIDIAN, Idaho — CBS2 reached out to the West Ada School District for their response to the recent, tragic loss of the Meridian High School student who was hit and killed on Ten Mile and Pine on the way to school Wednesday morning. Representatives from the West Ada School...
Post Register
Boise firefighters stop flames from damaging home interior
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — No damage to the interior of a home on W. Foxfire Street, thanks to the quick action of the Boise Fire Department. Firefighters put out the fire on the exterior of the home before it moved inside. Pictures posted on Twitter show the flames from...
oilcity.news
Jury finds Vargas guilty of inflicting traumatic injury on infant
CASPER, Wyo. — A 12-person jury found Jarrett Gage Vargas guilty of aggravated child abuse after a three-day trial in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. The former Fremont County deputy sheriff was convicted of inflicting a traumatic brain injury on his three-month-old infant foster child on Oct. 15, 2021. He was found not guilty of a lesser included charge of child abuse related to a red mark found on the infant’s chest.
Teachers out sick, substitute shortage forces Idaho City schools to close Tuesday
IDAHO CITY, Idaho — Schools in the Basin School District in Idaho City reopened on Wednesday, after the district closed its schools on Tuesday. The closure was a result of a number of teachers out sick and not enough substitutes to cover. “We have about 58 staff members and...
Boise Police: Missing vulnerable adult 'located and is safe'
BOISE, Idaho — Update: The vulnerable senior police had been looking for "has been located and is safe," the Boise Police Department announced Tuesday night.
Coroner identifies Boise house fire victim
BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified the victim who passed from a house fire in Boise on Oct. 27. David Taylor, 63, of Boise was pronounced dead shortly after Boise Police officers located him in a house fire on N. Aborcrest Court Thursday night. The...
One of The Best Christmas Towns Is Just Hours Away From Boise
Christmas is my favorite time of the year! The decorations, the snow and, it seems to put people in such a great mood. Unless you've waited until the last minute to do some Christmas shopping. I didn't have a snowy Christmas until I moved to Nebraska in 2010 and it changed the way I enjoy Christmas.
oilcity.news
Trial begins for Natrona County man accused of shaking infant, inflicting traumatic brain injury
CASPER, Wyo. — The trial of a former Fremont County deputy sheriff accused of inflicting a traumatic brain injury on his infant foster child began Monday in Natrona County District Court. Jarrett Gage Vargas, 32, faces one count of aggravated child abuse and a lesser charge of child abuse...
5 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns You’ll Find in Idaho
Every single year Hallmark Channel, GAC and Lifetime pump out new original Christmas movies and for some reason, it seems like they never choose Idaho as a setting for one of the films. It seems like they're missing out on a HUGE opportunity because the holidays in Idaho truly look...
Police Dog Helps Take Down Suspected Boise Bank Robber
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A police dog helped track down and apprehend a Washington man suspected of robbing a bank Monday afternoon in Boise. According to the Boise Police Department, Evaristo Alvear, 37, of Maple Valley, WA was booked into the Ada County Jail on felony robbery, kill or mistreat a police dog, resisting arrest, and obstructing officers following a reported robbery at a bank on W. Fairview at around 2:15 p.m. The suspect had entered the bank and demanded money then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers began to search the area after they were able to get a description of the suspect. The police dog was used to track the man who was located not far from the bank. Alvear would not follow orders given to him by officers telling him to remove his hands from his pocket. Officers then used the dog to take the man down. As the dog approached the suspect the suspect pulled a knife from his pocket and allegedly tried to slash the dog. Officers then used a taser to arrest the man. The police dog was not hurt in the incident. Alvear was hospitalized before he was booked into the jail.
Comments / 14