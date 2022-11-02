Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed A Pedestrian in Irvine
Police Friday sought the public’s help to locate a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Irvine. Irvine Police Department officers were called about 9:05 p.m. Thursday to the Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a collision and found Saman Vakili Mafakhery injured at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge
A person was killed Saturday morning on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that a person was lying in the slow lane of southbound Ocean View Boulevard next to the freeway off-ramp.
mynewsla.com
Bomb Squad Deals with Suspicious Device in Long Beach
The sheriff’s department’s bomb squad was deployed to Long Beach Saturday to deal with a suspicious device in the Belmont Shore area. Long Beach police officers were called around 3:25 p.m. to the 6400 block of Marina Drive, the LBPD’s Allison Gallagher told City News Service. A...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in motorcycle tries to blend in with other motorcyclists
LOS ANGELES - A police chase involving a motorcyclist took wild and wacky turns across Los Angeles County late Friday night. The suspect first led the Glendale Police Department on a chase before the suspect made their way to Eagle Rock, Universal Studios Hollywood, Hollywood and then West Hollywood. Over...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Freeway in Mission Viejo
A person was killed Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Diego (5) Freeway in Mission Viejo, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Avery Parkway and involved a gray sedan, the California Highway Patrol reported. A representative from the coroner’s office...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run in West Adams Area of LA; Motorist Sought
A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the West Adams area of Los Angeles, and authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The man, in his 50s, was injured about 11:35 p.m. Thursday at Hauser and Adams boulevards and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting of 2 Victims Found at Apartment Complex in West Covina
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: West Covina Police Department and West Covina Fire Department responded to two reported gunshot victims at the Walnut Ridge apartment complex on the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue in the city of West Covina around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. Once officers and...
mynewsla.com
Two of Three Covina Shooting Suspects Turn Themselves in
Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a house party shooting in Covina that killed two men turned themselves in to authorities Saturday. Homicide Investigators coordinated with the attorneys for 19-year-old Brian Thomas Ramos and 18-year-old Adrian Joseph Robles, and they turned themselves in, according to sheriff’s officials.
Found: 74-year-old woman reported missing in Ladera Heights
A 74-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia was who was reported missing after last being seen in the unincorporated Ladera Heights area near Inglewood has been found, authorities said Saturday. Cheryl Happy Moore had last been seen about 2 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of South Springpark Avenue, near Centinela...
Covina police thank public for help finding missing 12-year-old girls
Police thanked the public after two middle school students who went missing from Covina late Thursday night were found Friday morning. “The girls have been found! Thank you all for your help!” a message tweeted at 9 :49 a.m. by the Covina Police Department read. Celina Heredia and Nevaeh Bolagh, both 12, were entered into […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in LA area crash
LOS ANGELES – A 30-year-old man who was killed in a single- vehicle crash near Silver Lake was identified Friday. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway, where the vehicle hit a wall, according to the CHP.
coloradoboulevard.net
$50,000 Reward Extended for Information About Preschooler Murdered in Altadena
On Tuesday, November 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of four-year-old Salvador Esparza III. The young boy was shot while standing...
Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello
Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
Second man fatally shot in Covina area identified; suspects sought
Authorities Friday identified the second of two men fatally shot at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina, and investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting that left two other men wounded. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about...
One Arrested, Nine Cited During Pomona DUI Operation
One person was arrested during a driving while under the influence and drivers license check operation Saturday in Pomona.
mynewsla.com
Schizophrenic Man with Mental Capacity of 12-Year-Old Missing in LA
A 56-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old went missing Saturday and police asked the public for help finding him. Thomas Schumacher was last seen around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of East Adams Boulevard, according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Man Who Lost Both Legs When Hit by Metro L Line Train Settles Suit
A man who says he fell onto the Metro L (Gold) Line tracks in 2018 and remained unconscious there for nearly 11 minutes before being hit by a train, causing him to lose both legs, has reached a settlement of his lawsuit against Metro, attorneys in the case told a judge Friday.
Man armed with ax dies after being shot by deputies in Compton, authorities say
The sheriff's department said a victim told deputies the suspect had attacked him with a hatchet.
mynewsla.com
Laguna Beach Man Committed for Deadly Stabbing
A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man was committed to a state mental health institution indefinitely Friday for the fatal stabbing of his mother three years ago. Matthew Bryson McDonald pleaded guilty Oct. 17, but following a non-jury trial, Orange County Superior Court Judge Richard King ruled the defendant was found to have been insane at the time of the killing.
NBC Los Angeles
First Look Into LA County Sheriff's New Task Force Going After Fentanyl Dealers
Across Los Angeles County, at least one person a day is dying from ingesting fentanyl. It is a powerful drug intended for those with severe pain, like cancer. However, a synthetic form of the drug, made illegally, is showing up on streets across the country, including here in Southern California. Federal investigators say it is found in drugs like cocaine and heroin, but also in counterfeit pills that look real and can be ordered on social media apps.
