FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Eunisses Hernandez Claims LA Councilman Gil Cedillo Has Not Aided Transition
Eunisses Hernandez is just over a month away from taking office as the new City Council member representing Los Angeles’ First District, but said she has not received any outreach from the current officeholder, embattled Councilman Gil Cedillo, in helping her transition. Cedillo and Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n have...
LA Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez Seeks to Expand RV Pilot Program Citywide
City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez is seeking to expand a pilot program that addresses an increase in RVs parked in her district to make it citywide, according to a motion filed Friday. The Council District 7 RV Pilot Program offers people living in RVs voluntary transition into interim or permanent housing,...
Hundreds of Vote Centers to Open Saturday Across LA County
Hundreds of vote centers will open Saturday across Los Angeles County, giving residents ample time to cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office opened 118 vote centers last weekend, but on Saturday, a total of 640 centers will be available across the county.
LAFD Firefighter Wins $1.54 Million in Retaliation Suit
A jury awarded $1.54 million to a Los Angeles firefighter who said he suffered a backlash and emotional distress after complaining that a colleague threatened to drop a bomb on him. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel reached its verdict Wednesday in the first of two lawsuits brought by plaintiff...
OC Bus Commuters Still Stranded as OCTA Strike Enters Day 2
Orange County Transportation Authority officials Friday called on the union representing maintenance workers to resume bargaining talks to end a strike in its second day that has shut down bus service, but a union leader said his members want to continue talks but the agency will not budge on its last offer.
Talks to Resume on OCTA Strike
Negotiations will resume this weekend between the Orange County Transportation Authority and the union representing its maintenance workers, offering some hope for an end to the strike that has shut down all bus service. After a back-and-forth in the media Friday over the stalled negotiations, an announcement was made that...
Bomb Squad Deals with Suspicious Device in Long Beach
The sheriff’s department’s bomb squad was deployed to Long Beach Saturday to deal with a suspicious device in the Belmont Shore area. Long Beach police officers were called around 3:25 p.m. to the 6400 block of Marina Drive, the LBPD’s Allison Gallagher told City News Service. A...
Large Rally in Beverly Hills in Solidarity with Iranian Women
What police described as a “large rally” was underway Saturday afternoon in Beverly Hills in solidarity with Iranians protesting the death of a woman who refused to wear a hijab and died in the custody of Iran’s morality police. About 4 p.m., police reported the rally was...
Union Announces Strike Against OCTA; Bus Service to Shut Down Thursday
Barring some last-minute change, thousands of Orange County bus riders will find themselves without service Thursday after the union representing maintenance workers for the Orange County Transportation Authority went on strike. The union called the walkout on Wednesday — setting up picket lines at the agency’s Santa Ana and Garden...
Person Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge
A person was killed Saturday morning on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that a person was lying in the slow lane of southbound Ocean View Boulevard next to the freeway off-ramp.
Sheriff Accuses DA of `Electioneering’ by Withholding Investigative Reports
County Sheriff Alex Villanueva accused District Attorney George GascÃ³n Thursday of intentionally withholding the results of investigations into three shootings involving deputies and a highly publicized deputy use-of-force case in an effort to impact the outcome of Villanueva’s re-election bid, and to derail the recent effort to recall GascÃ³n.
Laguna Beach Man Committed for Deadly Stabbing
A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man was committed to a state mental health institution indefinitely Friday for the fatal stabbing of his mother three years ago. Matthew Bryson McDonald pleaded guilty Oct. 17, but following a non-jury trial, Orange County Superior Court Judge Richard King ruled the defendant was found to have been insane at the time of the killing.
OC’s COVID-19 Statistics Hold Steady
As Orange County’s children’s hospitals fill up with influenza and RSV patients, leading to an emergency declaration this week, the county’s COVID-19 metrics remained relatively stable, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county reported that hospitalizations went from 103 patients...
FBI Says Fugitive Caught in Mexico Was Returned to Los Angeles
A fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder and attempted murder in 2009 was arrested and returned to Los Angeles this week, the FBI announced Friday. In December 2009, Steven Aguilar-Medina allegedly shot two Los Angeles gang rivals, one of whom died, according to Don Alway, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.
Bonta: Insufficient Evidence Against LAPD Officers in Fatal Shooting
California Attorney General Rob Bonta Thursday released a report finding insufficient evidence to support criminal charges against two Los Angeles Police Department officers who shot and killed a 48-year-old man holding a butane lighter resembling a gun on a crowded stretch of Hollywood Boulevard last year. Matthew James Sova was...
Orange County Sees Rise in COVID-19 Hospitalizations
The number of coronavirus patients in Orange County hospitals increased by seven people to 120, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 16 were being treated in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day’s total. Those numbers come two days after the county reported that...
Man Shot During Altercation Near Downtown Los Angeles
A man in his 20s is hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an assailant near downtown Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to 548 Mateo and Sixth streets west of Santa Fe Avenue where they learned the victim was approached by four men and the victim began arguing with them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
Woman, 81, Found After Last Being Seen in East Hollywood
An 81-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease was found after being reported missing earlier Friday. Tomi Yamada was reported missing after last being seen about 1:30 p.m. when she exited her son’s vehicle in the 4700 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man Who Lost Both Legs When Hit by Metro L Line Train Settles Suit
A man who says he fell onto the Metro L (Gold) Line tracks in 2018 and remained unconscious there for nearly 11 minutes before being hit by a train, causing him to lose both legs, has reached a settlement of his lawsuit against Metro, attorneys in the case told a judge Friday.
Riverside’s Famed `Festival of Lights’ Returns with Full Slate This Season
The famed “Festival of Lights” will return to Riverside for the upcoming Christmas season, boasting all of the entertainment that was embargoed over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. “The Festival of Lights has been a joyous occasion for Riverside families for three decades,” Mayor...
