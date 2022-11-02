ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Wild video captures moment Florida driver rescued from canal

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A realtor flying a paramotor caught a rescue on camera Sunday morning when a woman's vehicle was stuck in a canal. NBC 6 reports Cristiano Piquet, a realtor from South Florida looking at property, was on a paramotor that was flying over a canal in the area of Homestead Florida.
HOMESTEAD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy