ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins

Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
tennismajors.com

Tiafoe continues late-season surge to reach quarter-finals at Paris Masters

American Frances Tiafoe, the No 16 seed, defeated Australian Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-6 (5) to advance to the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Thursday afternoon. De Minaur had taken out former world No 1 Daniil Medvedev in the previous round but Tiafoe hammered 14...
tennismajors.com

Tommy Paul backs up victory over Nadal with straight set takedown of Carreno Busta in Paris

American Tommy Paul notched the biggest win of his career on Wednesday in Paris when he defeated 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in three sets. On Thursday he continued his fine form by earning a victory over Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the No 14 seed, 6-4, 6-4 to move into the last 8 of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Thursday evening.
tennisuptodate.com

Auger-Aliassime wins 16th match in a row to advance to Paris Masters semi-finals

Auger-Aliassime continues to be a problem on the ATP Tour as he defeated Tiafoe 6-1 6-4 to move to the semi-finals. Auger-Aliassime is playing for the 4th week in a row and the Canadian is not slowing down showing incredible tennis, by far the best he has ever played. Tiafoe has been really strong in recent weeks as well but he was no match in this one as Auger jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
ESPN

Novak Djokovic in semis in quest for 7th Paris Masters title

PARIS -- Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title by dispatching Lorenzo Musetti 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Friday. Djokovic, who has titles in Israel and Kazakhstan this season, is chasing a record-extending 39th Masters title. Musetti caused Djokovic problems in the French Open...
Yardbarker

Djokovic destroys Musetti in Paris and proves he deserves spot at 2022 ATP Finals

Without a doubt, Novak Djokovic is one of the best players on the ATP Tour at the moment, but despite his incredible form, he's ranked 7th in the ATP Rankings. That's due to variety of reasons, but mostly because of a low number of events played by the Serbian in 2022. However, Novak Djokovic won his 19th consecutive ATP match by beating Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 Paris Masters and also proved that he deserves to finish in Top 8 of the ATP Rankings this year.
tennismajors.com

Rune downs Rublev to set up Alcaraz clash in Paris Masters quarter-finals

Dane Holger Rune continued his stunning year as he beat Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 7 seed, 6-4, 7-5 at the Accor Arena in the second round of the Paris Masters on Thursday afternoon. Rune, ranked No 18, who won his second ATP Tour title recently in Stockholm, will now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy