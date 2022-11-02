Read full article on original website
BBC
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
tennismajors.com
Tiafoe continues late-season surge to reach quarter-finals at Paris Masters
American Frances Tiafoe, the No 16 seed, defeated Australian Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-6 (5) to advance to the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Thursday afternoon. De Minaur had taken out former world No 1 Daniil Medvedev in the previous round but Tiafoe hammered 14...
tennismajors.com
Tommy Paul backs up victory over Nadal with straight set takedown of Carreno Busta in Paris
American Tommy Paul notched the biggest win of his career on Wednesday in Paris when he defeated 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in three sets. On Thursday he continued his fine form by earning a victory over Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the No 14 seed, 6-4, 6-4 to move into the last 8 of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Thursday evening.
Tennis-Rune into Paris semis after Alcaraz retires, Djokovic advances
Nov 4 (Reuters) - World number one Carlos Alcaraz retired injured against Holger Rune at the Paris Masters on Friday, sending his fellow 19-year-old through to the semi-finals, while Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime also sealed their places in the last four.
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime wins 16th match in a row to advance to Paris Masters semi-finals
Auger-Aliassime continues to be a problem on the ATP Tour as he defeated Tiafoe 6-1 6-4 to move to the semi-finals. Auger-Aliassime is playing for the 4th week in a row and the Canadian is not slowing down showing incredible tennis, by far the best he has ever played. Tiafoe has been really strong in recent weeks as well but he was no match in this one as Auger jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
ESPN
Novak Djokovic in semis in quest for 7th Paris Masters title
PARIS -- Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title by dispatching Lorenzo Musetti 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Friday. Djokovic, who has titles in Israel and Kazakhstan this season, is chasing a record-extending 39th Masters title. Musetti caused Djokovic problems in the French Open...
Yardbarker
Djokovic destroys Musetti in Paris and proves he deserves spot at 2022 ATP Finals
Without a doubt, Novak Djokovic is one of the best players on the ATP Tour at the moment, but despite his incredible form, he's ranked 7th in the ATP Rankings. That's due to variety of reasons, but mostly because of a low number of events played by the Serbian in 2022. However, Novak Djokovic won his 19th consecutive ATP match by beating Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 Paris Masters and also proved that he deserves to finish in Top 8 of the ATP Rankings this year.
Tennis-Alcaraz breezes into Paris quarters, Djokovic also through
PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - World number one Carlos Alcaraz swept aside Grigor Dimitrov 6-1 6-3 to book his place in the Paris Masters quarter-finals on Thursday and reigning champion Novak Djokovic advanced with a 6-4 6-1 win over Karen Khachanov.
tennismajors.com
Rune downs Rublev to set up Alcaraz clash in Paris Masters quarter-finals
Dane Holger Rune continued his stunning year as he beat Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 7 seed, 6-4, 7-5 at the Accor Arena in the second round of the Paris Masters on Thursday afternoon. Rune, ranked No 18, who won his second ATP Tour title recently in Stockholm, will now...
BBC
WTA Tour Finals: Caroline Garcia beats Daria Kasatkina to reach last four
Caroline Garcia came from a set down to beat Russia's Daria Kasatkina and reach the last four of the WTA Tour Finals. The French sixth seed won a gruelling match 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-5) to set up a semi-final against Greece's world number five Maria Sakkari in Texas. Sakkari, 27,...
Tennis-Swiatek into semis at WTA Finals, Gauff eliminated after Kasatkina loss
Nov 3 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek qualified for the semi-finals at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday after Daria Kasatkina beat American Coco Gauff 7-6(6) 6-3 in a round-robin stage match at the eight-player, season-ending tournament.
