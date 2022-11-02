ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Ex-Phillipsburg Councilman Found With Social Security Numbers, Banking Info Of 7 Coworkers: PD

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Fulper has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, calling the accusations an “egregious overreach and abuse of power” involving Mayor Todd Tersigni. Read his full statement here.

--------------------

A former Phillipsburg councilman was indicted after he was found with the social security numbers and other personal information of seven coworkers, authorities said.

Robert W. Fulper, 44, was indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury on second-degree counts of official misconduct and trafficking in personal identifying information, Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a joint release on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Investigators say that Fulper, of Phillipsburg, had “numerous documents containing…social security numbers, bank account information, passport information, dates of birth, and driver’s license numbers” of approximately seven people who worked for the town between 2018 and 2021 — the same years he did.

None of the alleged victims had allowed Fulper to access their personal info, and a follow-up review found that he had “no reason or right” to own it.

If convicted, Fulper faces a maximum of 10 years in state prison.

