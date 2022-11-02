ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes in the Ring of Fire 750 miles off the coast of California - just a week after a 5.1 magnitude hit San Francisco - but no tsunami warning will be issued

By Alyssa Guzman For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the Ring of Fire, just 750 miles off the coast of California, but no tsunami warning will be issued.

A massive earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), just a week after San Francisco was hit with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.

The quake took place deep into the ocean and only around 80 people felt it between Santa Rosa and San Francisco.

It is now the largest earthquake to hit the area since a 6.0-magnitude tremor hit Napa in 2014, which damaged buildings and injuring more than 100 people.

The earthquake struck with a depth of six miles and was roughly 737 miles from Big Sur and roughly 750 away from San Francisco.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in the Bay Area said it would not be issuing a tsunami warning, as the national disaster was 'considered too small and too far away from the coast to issue a tsunami product' as it was more than 1,000km away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQERn_0iwIn9D000
A 6.0 earthquake took place 750 miles off the coast of San Francisco shortly before 10pm on Tuesday. It had a depth of six miles and only around 80 people reported feeling the shake
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXYkI_0iwIn9D000
The National Weather Service said it would not be issuing a tsunami warning because the quake happened more than 1,000km away from the coast 

Hawaii also does not have a tsunami warning.

Sea level data collected by Deep-Ocean Assessment and Report of Tsunamis (DART) also indicated that the earthquake did not cause any 'vertical uplift in the water column,' NWS Bay Area reported.

The earthquake took place in the Ring of Fire, also known as the Circum-Pacific Belt, an area with a large number of active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

Last week, San Francisco was hit with a 5.1 magnitude. It was felt widely across the Bay Area, with residents as far north as Fairfield, as far east as Stockton and as far south as Salinas reporting tremors.

The quake was then followed by a 3.1-magnitude aftershock, but the National Weather Service has said it does not expect any tsunamis as a result.

But neither the San Jose nor Santa Cruz officials have reported any calls of injuries or damage as of yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1PmS_0iwIn9D000
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake (pictured) hit San Francisco last week  

Several Californians reported that the new Shake Alert system provided them with about five to 10 seconds to prepare for the quake before it struck on October 25.

As a result some buildings across the Bay Area were evacuated as residents feared the earthquake would cause massive damage.

According to the Earthquake Information Center, California experiences two or three earthquakes each year.

Comments / 6

Za Za Ramah
3d ago

Uh oh. Wow. I think we need to preparing for what should happen if we can never do anything. 😬 Anddddd.. I'm all the way in Georgia, where we have had 3 earthquakes (being minor; but not) in a week!!!

Reply(2)
2
Related
KCRA.com

What is in the sky? Video shows fireball tumbling down in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Several people captured the phenomenon on camera. Video taken from El Dorado County showed a bright ball descending from a dark night sky. A homeowner captured the fireball from...
CBS San Francisco

Sierra bracing for first major snowstorm of season; Up to 4 feet could fall above 7,000 feet

SAN FRANCISCO -- A weak cold front was set to roll through Northern California on Saturday, but its just the trailblazer for a more potent system that will bury the Sierra with up to 4 feet of snow by next week.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Tahoe region beginning Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night."The weak initial system will be blazing a trail for a much stronger low to drop in from the Gulf of Alaska to near the Pacific Northwest coast late Sunday into Monday, then digging into Northern California and eventually pushing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Soggy weekend ahead as storms bring Bay Area rain, Sierra snow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wet start to November is set to continue this weekend as a front moves in that’s expected to bring rain to the Bay Area and snow to the higher elevations. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said we have “a soggy weekend ahead as not one, but two systems bring precipitation to […]
GV Wire

Fresno Could Get 1 Inch of Rain. When Will It Hit?

Storms moving slowly through the San Joaquin Valley could deliver more than an inch of rain from late Saturday night through Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Hanford also has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning Sunday night and extending to Wednesday morning. Intermittent heavy snowfall and winds up...
FRESNO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Brace for Upcoming Storm

With temperatures dropping and rain arriving this weekend, many Bay Area communities are bracing for the first storm problems of the season. As clouds roll in and rain heads towards the Bay Area, PG&E said it's prepping to make sure the lights stay on. “We are preparing for it logistically....
KTLA

Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains

The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fisherman spots great white shark in San Francisco bay

SAN FRANCISCO - A fisherman got video of a great white shark swimming in the waters of the San Francisco bay. Cell phone video this week shows the big shark right near the Golden Gate Bridge. David Lukito told KTVU on Thursday it was a close encounter he will never...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area

A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actiontourguide.com

Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?

The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area cold snap brings hail to South Bay; Frost advisory issued for North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first cold snap of the season brought showers and scattered hailstorms to the Bay Area, and prompted a frost advisory for the North Bay.Pea-sized hail came down Wednesday in San Jose, while North Bay valleys were expected to see frost early Thursday and chilly temperatures are in store for the rest of the region over the next two days. Another round of rain was due to arrive on the weekend.The cold front that brought showers to the region on Tuesday and Wednesday is moving on, but there is a slight chance of small hail and thunder Wednesday night for the East Bay and also Monterey and San Benito counties, according to the National Weather Service. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaTemperatures will dip overnight to about 35 degrees or below in North Bay valleys and the southern Salinas Valley, the weather service said Wednesday. The frost advisory was in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday. More rain is expected to move down the coast into the North Bay late Saturday night, and for the rest of the Bay Area on Sunday morning, forecasters said.
SAN JOSE, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area

The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

681K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy