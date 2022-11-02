ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infant Avoids Injury After Child Safety Seat Slips Onto Maryland Roadway: Report

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Police in Maryland were called to investigate after an infant fell off a vehicle. Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police

Disaster was averted in Southern Maryland after a 5-month-old girl was left on the trunk of a vehicle that took off, causing the baby to hit the roadway while her unoccupied child safety seat was struck by a tractor-trailer, the Cecil Whig is reporting.

The infant's parents were returning to the 300 block of Chrome Road in Calvert on Tuesday, Nov. 1 after realizing the child was not in their car, but not before passersby alerted officials, according to the outlet.

Roger Edsel Gomez Sexton, 28, has reportedly been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol by police investigators, while the child was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation.

Cappy Fann
3d ago

Cecil County, in Northern MD, not Southern. A child would never be transported from Calvert to a Deleware hospital. The child would be taken to the local hospital, or transported to trauma centers in DC or Baltimore depending on the injury. So lucky the empty car seat was the only thing hit by the tractor trailer, and not with the baby in it. Can't even imagine being a first responder coming to that scene. The tractor trailer driver would have a hard time living with it even though not at fault.

