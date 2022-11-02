ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Children Among Seven Hurt In Wrong-Way Loudoun County Crash: Report

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago

Two children were among the seven victims hurt in a wrong-way crash in Loudoun County, Fox5 DC reports.

A sedan driver traveling in the opposite direction of eastbound traffic crashed into a pickup truck on Harry Byrd Highway at Stoneleigh Drive in Round Hill just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, the outlet says.

The three adults and two children who were riding in the truck were taken to a local hospital, where they were expected to survive, according to the outlet.  A third driver was also reportedly injured in the crash, while the sedan driver was unharmed.

