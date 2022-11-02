Katy Perry is radiant in new campaign video to celebrate official launch of her About You collection

Katy Perry officially launched her anticipated global capsule collection with popular European e-commerce retailer, About You, earlier Wednesday with a new campaign reel.

The talented performer, 38, uploaded a short clip onto her main Instagram page to celebrate the launch and to showcase a few of the fashionable pieces available.

The exclusive collection was inspired by the California Gurls singer's own personal style and is a 'little twist on classics for fall.'

New launch: Katy Perry, 38, collaborated with German-based e-commerce retailer, About You, to launch an exclusive capsule collection which became available on Wednesday

At the beginning of the short clip to advertise the special collaboration with About You, the star could be seen sitting on a floral upholstered couch.

Katy wore a brown-colored, leather dress with long sleeves, perfect for the chilly fall and winter weather.

The mother of one donned a pair of stylish ankle boots made of a similar color as the dress to complete her overall ensemble.

'This story is about me, Katy,' she told the camera. The reel then transitioned to her laying on the couch, followed by the Grammy winner suddenly popping her head up from behind the sofa.

Special day: The singer's exclusive collaboration with About You launched on Wednesday, and the star shared a reel on Instagram to promote the collection

Showcasing looks: The Roar hitmaker flaunted a few apparel pieces that are available in the #KatyPerryAboutYou capsule

Katy then donned a black, leather bustier top and matching pants which showed off her fit physique.

In the clip, she slowly walked over towards a lounge chair outside to give a better glimpse at the fashionable outfit.

'I'm a simple woman,' she stated. 'I enjoy my me time. I like to get dressed up in all types of clothes.'

The Roar singer further added, 'But, especially in leopard.' The video showed the beauty wearing a form-fitting, Gepard bodycon mini dress.

She paired the outfit with black fishnet tights and black, heeled boots for a finishing touch.

Having fun: Katy was seen surprising viewers by popping her head up from behind the floral couch in the advertisement

Fashionable: The award-winning performer flaunted a black, faux-leather jumpsuit that is also part of the About You collection

Towards the end of the video, Katy opted to showcase a colorful Iridescent minidress of purple hues that contained thin, rhinestone covered straps.

She also donned a comfortable pair of eye-catching, blue pants and a matching long-sleeved, cutout sweater.

According to WWD, the #KatyPerryAboutYou capsule collection contains a total of 81 pieces, which includes both apparel and accessories. The collaboration was also inspired by Katy's own personal looks and style.

The fashion publication reported that the About You team lead for exclusive cooperations, Sofia Hagemeier, expressed her own excitement to work closely with Katy.

Favorite looks: During the exclusive reel, Katy expressed that she enjoys getting dressed up, 'especially in leopard'

Very involved: About You team lead, Sofia Hagemeier, revealed that the star was involved in the capsule and that, 'It's all 100 percent Katy'

'We are delighted to have an international superstar and entertainer working with us,' she had stated.

Sofia further explained that the award-winning performer was involved in the creative process, 'every step along the way beginning with the product development up until the creative concept and the final campaign. It’s all 100 percent Katy.'

The price range for the apparel items starts at around $43.90, according to About You's official website.

Katy has been keeping busy, and also recently starred in The Lego Group's holiday campaign to promote seven special sets signed by the singer herself available to VIP members.

'@Lego asked a group of kids to dream up their perfect giving machine, so I thought I'd hop on in my finest Lego fit and help deliver some presents!' the beauty typed on her Instagram post with the campaign reel.