ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cavs set for huge Darius Garland boost vs. Celtics after 5-game absence

By Quinn Allen
Cavs Nation
Cavs Nation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwcFe_0iwImtBC00

The Cleveland Cavaliers are flying high at 5-1 and have won five in a row since their Opening Night loss on October 19th to the Toronto Raptors. In that game, star guard Darius Garland suffered a nasty eye injury after just 13 minutes of action and exited early. After missing the last five contests, Garland will finally return to the fold for the Cavs on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics

Via Shams:

“Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell The Athletic and Stadium. Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener in Toronto.”

Huge for the Cavs. While they’ve been absolutely flourishing without Garland, it’ll be nice to get him back alongside Donovan Mitchell in JB Bickerstaff’s backcourt. Spida is fully carrying the load right now along with some impressive play from various role players.

Mitchell is averaging a ridiculous 32.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per night while shooting 45.5% from downtown. The former Utah Jazz standout just torched the New York Knicks for 38 points and 12 assists on Sunday, showing them exactly what they’re missing out on.

You can definitely expect Mitchell’s numbers to take a bit of a dip with the return of Garland as they share the usage. But, we’ll now get a full glimpse into what this duo is truly capable of, barring injuries of course.

Heading into this matchup with the C’s, the Cavs are second in the Eastern Conference with a 5-1 record behind the unbeaten Milwaukee Bucks. They’ve yet to lose at home. Darius Garland should get a warm welcome from the Cleveland faithful when he takes the floor.

The post Cavs set for huge Darius Garland boost vs. Celtics after 5-game absence appeared first on Cavs Nation .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr slaps truth bomb on Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, among the NBA’s the loudest and most respected voices on sociocultural and political issues, responded to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic Twitter post before his team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Framing Irving’s implicit support of an antisemitic movie through the...
Yardbarker

Cavs Showing They Can Compete With The Best In The East

A seven-game series of that would be pretty enjoyable to watch, no?. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics authored another early-season thriller on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the two teams once again needed overtime to decide a winner. Jayson Tatum hammered home a thunderous dunk in the final seconds of regulation as Boston completed the comeback.
BOSTON, MA
Complex

Jalen Rose Apologizes for Comments on Ime Udoka’s Alleged Affair

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose raised eyebrows Friday night when he addressed Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal and his rumored move to the Brooklyn Nets. Rose reiterated his support for Udoka and questioned why the Celtics staffer who was allegedly involved with Udoka had not been publicly identified. “We know his...
BOSTON, MA
All Hornets

Hornets Issue Statement on Miles Bridges

After yesterday's report on the legal outcome of the Miles Bridges felony charges, the Charlotte Hornets have issued the following statement.  The Hornets are  playing this one very close to the chest and avoiding putting anything out there other than cookie cutter PR speak. However, ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cavs Nation

Cavs Nation

Cleveland, OH
312
Followers
188
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to source for Cavs news, scores, updates, trades, rumors, predictions, previews, analysis, and more.

 https://cavsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy