The Cleveland Cavaliers are flying high at 5-1 and have won five in a row since their Opening Night loss on October 19th to the Toronto Raptors. In that game, star guard Darius Garland suffered a nasty eye injury after just 13 minutes of action and exited early. After missing the last five contests, Garland will finally return to the fold for the Cavs on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics

Via Shams:

“Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell The Athletic and Stadium. Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener in Toronto.”

Huge for the Cavs. While they’ve been absolutely flourishing without Garland, it’ll be nice to get him back alongside Donovan Mitchell in JB Bickerstaff’s backcourt. Spida is fully carrying the load right now along with some impressive play from various role players.

Mitchell is averaging a ridiculous 32.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per night while shooting 45.5% from downtown. The former Utah Jazz standout just torched the New York Knicks for 38 points and 12 assists on Sunday, showing them exactly what they’re missing out on.

You can definitely expect Mitchell’s numbers to take a bit of a dip with the return of Garland as they share the usage. But, we’ll now get a full glimpse into what this duo is truly capable of, barring injuries of course.

Heading into this matchup with the C’s, the Cavs are second in the Eastern Conference with a 5-1 record behind the unbeaten Milwaukee Bucks. They’ve yet to lose at home. Darius Garland should get a warm welcome from the Cleveland faithful when he takes the floor.

The post Cavs set for huge Darius Garland boost vs. Celtics after 5-game absence appeared first on Cavs Nation .