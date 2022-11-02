ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Meghan Markle Has Reportedly "Put Out Request" for Kate Middleton to Be on Her Podcast

Meghan Markle has hosted a ton of celebrity guests on her critically acclaimed podcast, Archetypes, but apparently there's one person still on her wish-list: Kate Middleton. According to a new report in The Express, Duchess Meghan asked Princess Kate if she'd like to appear on the podcast during her recent trip to the United Kingdom. (Reminder: The Sussexes and Waleses were staying just five minutes apart, and made several public appearances together.)
Mariah Carey Reveals the Advice She Would Give Her 12-Year-Old Self: 'Don't Shave Your Eyebrows'

With a new children's book titled The Christmas Princess, which stars a girl named Little Mariah, the icon revisits her past for inspiration — and brings along a little beauty advice too Mariah Cary was 12 years old when she learned some tough, but valuable — and eventually profitable — life lessons, some of which are laid out in her new children's book, The Christmas Princess. "That's when I learned I was definitely 'other,' " the singer, 52, tells PEOPLE exclusively, referring to how she lived in a small town on...
All About Princess Charlene's Unique Necklace — Featuring a Rare Pink Diamond!

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene had a glittering night out!. The princely couple of Monaco stepped out in New York City on Thursday evening for the Princess Grace Awards Annual Gala, celebrating this year's class of Princess Grace Award winners in theater, dance and film. Albert, 64, was dapper in a classic tux, while Charlene, 44, glowed in a sleeveless floral gown and a very special necklace.
Scary Bradshaw! Sarah Jessica Parker Jumps Back from Cyclist on And Just Like That... Set

A photo of Parker in character as the Sex and the City heroine Carrie Bradshaw shows a bicyclist headed right toward her on the streets of New York City It's a hop, skip and a new week for Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of And Just Like That.... Photos of the Sex and the City franchise star filming season 2 showed a moment where the actress jumped back from a cyclist coming straight toward her. (HBO declined to comment on PEOPLE's request for determining whether the bike...
Gayle King Turned Oprah Onto This Size-Inclusive Brand, and Its Leggings Are Now One of Her Favorite Things

Score Girlfriend Collective leggings on sale at Amazon while you can In case you missed it, Oprah Winfrey released her much-anticipated Favorite Things list this week. The annual list rounds up the media mogul's must-have products each year — and they're conveniently available on Amazon (which makes holiday shopping so much easier).  Among her top picks, you'll find everything from useful tech and kitchen gadgets to scented candles and comfy slippers. Oprah is also a fan of the Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings, which come in extended size ranges...
Hasan Minhaj apologizes for Celebrity Jeopardy performance: 'I'm sorry for trying to make Jeopardy fun'

Celebrity Jeopardy fans weren't exactly buzzing over Hasan Minhaj's eccentric performance this week. The Patriot Act alum has been on the receiving end of some stern tweets from the quiz show community after he hilariously and egregiously showboated his way through Monday night's episode. Now Minhaj is attempting to make amends by issuing his deepest, most sincere apology… sort of.
Chris Redd Details Being Attacked Before His New York Comedy Show: 'It Was Just So Much Blood'

"I got two fractures in my nose and a fracture in my cheek," the Saturday Night Live alum said of the assault by an unidentified assailant last month Chris Redd is ready to discuss the assault he endured recently in New York City.   In a preview of The Last Laugh podcast, the Saturday Night Live alum opened up about the incident where he was struck in the face by an unidentified assailant before entering The Comedy Cellar to perform his gig last month.  Describing it as the "surprise party...
Isla Fisher Explains Why She Keeps Her Marriage to Sacha Baron Cohen Private: It's 'Valuable to Me'

"It's nice to keep some things for yourself," Isla Fisher said of keeping mostly private about her 20-year marriage with Sacha Baron Cohen Isla Fisher is protecting what's most special to her. The Wedding Crashers actress, 46, told The Australian Women's Weekly about keeping her personal life private, particularly when it comes to husband Sacha Baron Cohen and their three kids. When asked about the secret to her relationship with Baron Cohen, 51, Fisher said, "I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my...
