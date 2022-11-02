Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly 'Tiring' Of Prince Harry And The Couple May Split In 2 Years: 'This Is Enough'
If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, the former Suits actress is “tiring” of her husband, and could be seeking an “exit plan” in the not-so-distant future! Yikes!
Marlo Thomas takes back Sherri Shepherd weight-loss comment: 'Never doing it again'
'That Girl' star Marlo Thomas, who was a guest on Sherri Shepherd's TV show, poked fun at the host's weight loss. Then she apologized for her remarks.
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
John Legend and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Match in 'Furry Halloween' Costumes with Luna and Miles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen pulled double duty this Halloween!. After the pregnant cookbook author shared the family's first Halloween look, Legend joined in on the fun on Wednesday, sharing photos of the family's other costume. "'Twas a furry Halloween 🎃 🦌🐻🦊," the "All of Me" singer captioned the family...
seventeen.com
Meghan Markle Has Reportedly "Put Out Request" for Kate Middleton to Be on Her Podcast
Meghan Markle has hosted a ton of celebrity guests on her critically acclaimed podcast, Archetypes, but apparently there's one person still on her wish-list: Kate Middleton. According to a new report in The Express, Duchess Meghan asked Princess Kate if she'd like to appear on the podcast during her recent trip to the United Kingdom. (Reminder: The Sussexes and Waleses were staying just five minutes apart, and made several public appearances together.)
Selena Gomez Thought She'd Be 'Married by Now' — So She Threw Herself a Wedding-Themed 30th Party
Selena Gomez's 30th birthday party was an A-list affair!. In a new interview with Rolling Stone for the publication's latest cover story, Gomez revealed that she threw herself a wedding-themed celebration to ring in the end of her 20s and the start of a new decade. "I thought I would...
Selena Gomez Says She Has a 'Healthy Relationship with My Therapist' as She Talks Mental Health Advocacy
Selena Gomez is all about the benefits of therapy, and how she can help to make the world a better place by being in treatment. The 30-year-old multi-hyphenate star and mental health advocate, who has been open about her bipolar diagnosis in the past, is set to candidly share her triumphs and setbacks in the new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Mariah Carey Reveals the Advice She Would Give Her 12-Year-Old Self: 'Don't Shave Your Eyebrows'
With a new children's book titled The Christmas Princess, which stars a girl named Little Mariah, the icon revisits her past for inspiration — and brings along a little beauty advice too Mariah Cary was 12 years old when she learned some tough, but valuable — and eventually profitable — life lessons, some of which are laid out in her new children's book, The Christmas Princess. "That's when I learned I was definitely 'other,' " the singer, 52, tells PEOPLE exclusively, referring to how she lived in a small town on...
Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Makes Surprise Cameo on New Podcast Episode: 'Hey, Mommy!'
Meghan Markle had a surprise guest on her latest podcast: her mom, Doria Ragland!. On the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, released Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex spoke with Sophie Trudeau, Pamela Adlon and Sam Jay about being a "good" mother and wife. Ironically, Doria called Meghan while she was working on the episode.
Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz Make Playful Video for Daniel Radcliffe in Response to His Crush on Them
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz are getting a kick out of being Daniel Radcliffe's childhood celebrity crushes. On The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, the Weird actor, 33, was asked by the host whether it's true he had posters of her and Diaz in his room growing up, which he previously admitted to in an interview.
Charles Spencer Honors Sister Princess Diana on All Souls' Day with 'Deeply Poignant Photograph'
Charles Spencer is thinking of Princess Diana. The 9th Earl Spencer, 58, posted a tender tribute to his late elder sister and their father John Spencer for All Souls' Day Wednesday. Christians use the annual holy day to honor loved ones who have died. "Today is All Souls Day —...
All About Princess Charlene's Unique Necklace — Featuring a Rare Pink Diamond!
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene had a glittering night out!. The princely couple of Monaco stepped out in New York City on Thursday evening for the Princess Grace Awards Annual Gala, celebrating this year's class of Princess Grace Award winners in theater, dance and film. Albert, 64, was dapper in a classic tux, while Charlene, 44, glowed in a sleeveless floral gown and a very special necklace.
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Seems to Shade Drake for Calling Him a 'Groupie' in New Song
Alexis Ohanian — the Reddit co-founder and Serena Williams' husband — has responded to Drake's new song lyrics referring to him as a "groupie." On Friday, Drake released a collaborative album with 21 Savage titled Her Loss. On the track "Middle of the Ocean," the Canadian rapper takes a jab at Ohanian — but he's not standing for it.
Scary Bradshaw! Sarah Jessica Parker Jumps Back from Cyclist on And Just Like That... Set
A photo of Parker in character as the Sex and the City heroine Carrie Bradshaw shows a bicyclist headed right toward her on the streets of New York City It's a hop, skip and a new week for Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of And Just Like That.... Photos of the Sex and the City franchise star filming season 2 showed a moment where the actress jumped back from a cyclist coming straight toward her. (HBO declined to comment on PEOPLE's request for determining whether the bike...
Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Welcome a New Puppy into the Family Named Piggy Lou: 'Baby Sister'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are proud parents of a new puppy!. The Grammy-winning singer, 28, and the Rhode founder, 25, introduced their family's latest addition — a cute pup named Piggy Lou — in a series of sweet photos on Instagram on Monday. Bieber debuted the...
Gayle King Turned Oprah Onto This Size-Inclusive Brand, and Its Leggings Are Now One of Her Favorite Things
Score Girlfriend Collective leggings on sale at Amazon while you can In case you missed it, Oprah Winfrey released her much-anticipated Favorite Things list this week. The annual list rounds up the media mogul's must-have products each year — and they're conveniently available on Amazon (which makes holiday shopping so much easier). Among her top picks, you'll find everything from useful tech and kitchen gadgets to scented candles and comfy slippers. Oprah is also a fan of the Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings, which come in extended size ranges...
EW.com
Hasan Minhaj apologizes for Celebrity Jeopardy performance: 'I'm sorry for trying to make Jeopardy fun'
Celebrity Jeopardy fans weren't exactly buzzing over Hasan Minhaj's eccentric performance this week. The Patriot Act alum has been on the receiving end of some stern tweets from the quiz show community after he hilariously and egregiously showboated his way through Monday night's episode. Now Minhaj is attempting to make amends by issuing his deepest, most sincere apology… sort of.
Chris Redd Details Being Attacked Before His New York Comedy Show: 'It Was Just So Much Blood'
"I got two fractures in my nose and a fracture in my cheek," the Saturday Night Live alum said of the assault by an unidentified assailant last month Chris Redd is ready to discuss the assault he endured recently in New York City. In a preview of The Last Laugh podcast, the Saturday Night Live alum opened up about the incident where he was struck in the face by an unidentified assailant before entering The Comedy Cellar to perform his gig last month. Describing it as the "surprise party...
Jojo Siwa Surprises Girlfriend Avery Cyrus with Romantic Beach Date for 1 Month Anniversary
JoJo Siwa is going all out to celebrate her love. The So You Think You Can Dance judge, 19, surprised her girlfriend Avery Cyrus for their first month anniversary with a romantic beach-side picnic, complete with a tent, balloons, umbrellas, pillows and a table full of flowers and treats. She...
Isla Fisher Explains Why She Keeps Her Marriage to Sacha Baron Cohen Private: It's 'Valuable to Me'
"It's nice to keep some things for yourself," Isla Fisher said of keeping mostly private about her 20-year marriage with Sacha Baron Cohen Isla Fisher is protecting what's most special to her. The Wedding Crashers actress, 46, told The Australian Women's Weekly about keeping her personal life private, particularly when it comes to husband Sacha Baron Cohen and their three kids. When asked about the secret to her relationship with Baron Cohen, 51, Fisher said, "I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my...
