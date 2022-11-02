ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Watch: Diver nearly jumps into mouth of tiger shark

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A marine conservationist preparing to get into the water was caught on camera nearly jumping into the mouth of a curious shark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1cJa_0iwImAtr00
TODAY/YouTube

The video, captured by Juan Oliphant, shows marine biologist Ocean Ramsey preparing to jump off a boat when a tiger shark swims up to the ladder and shows its teeth right where the diver would have hit the water.

The video shows Ramsey laugh and greet the shark, which she said is named Queen Nikki.

"I love that tiger shark," Ramsey told NBC's Today . "I grew up with that tiger shark, I think we were teenagers at the same time. And so I've known her for over 20 years."

She said Nikki was apparently reacting to her approaching the water too fast.

"I saw her and she was she was close enough, with enough speed, that it looked like she was actually going at maybe my fin tips," Ramsey said.

"There [were] a bunch of little schooling fish under, so I could see her speed and I knew that I needed to back off in that moment."

Ramsey said the video should be seen as an educational experience.

"They are wild animals," Ramsey said of sharks. "They are apex predators, but they're not monsters. And that's what I want to make sure it doesn't come across."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 14

Jasmine
1d ago

Reminds me of that bear guy that claimed the bears were his family and loved him.. only for the bears to end up eating him and his girlfriend alive during their "family reunion".

Reply
2
Ann Dyer
2d ago

As he should it’s no different than us humans shooting someone that enters their home.🤷‍♀️

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Moment 12ft tiger shark rides wave directly under oblivious surfer

A huge tiger shark swam directly under an oblivious surfer in waters off the coast of Hawaii.Footage captured on Lewis Watton’s drone over Ewa Beach on 16 October, shows the 12-foot-long predator swimming among a group of surfers.The shark glided directly under one of the group, who had been paddling on a surfboard with his arms outstretched just moments before.“The surfer did not know what happened. He continued to surf for a while after the incident,” Mr Watton said.“The shark was big and beautiful... It didn’t seem aggressive at all.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK economy ‘fundamentally on the wrong path’, Nicola Sturgeon saysNewsnight plays montage of Liz Truss moments set to Rihanna’s ‘Take a Bow’Boris Johnson's sister backs Keir Starmer to be prime minister
EWA BEACH, HI
Smithonian

Video Footage Captures Orcas Killing Great White Sharks

For several years, scientists have suspected that orcas have been killing and eating parts of great white sharks off the coast of South Africa. Now, they have the video evidence to prove it. Drone and helicopter footage captured in May shows orcas, also called killer whales, attacking and killing at...
TheStreet

Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki

Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
iheart.com

Woman swallowed whole by python

A missing Indonesian grandmother was swallowed whole by a python. CNN Indonesia reported that the family of 54-year-old Jahrah reported her missing after they say she went to collect rubber on a plantation October 24, 2022 near her home in Jambi, Indonesia. Betara Jambi Police Chief S. Herafa said her...
Whiskey Riff

Massive Golden Eagle Tries To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl

In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
Newsweek

Ring Camera Captures Dog Breaking Up Cat Fight: 'Mom Mode'

A home security camera has captured the hilarious moment a dog breaks up a cat fight. Over 1 million people have watched the video shared by Kelsey Lynn, under handle @kels_lynn22, to TikTok. The Ring camera recorded Kelsey's two cats, Flora and Max, playing and fighting in the kitchen, and...
Whiskey Riff

Alligator Creeps On Land To Grab Wild Hog, Six More Gators Come Looking For A Bite

If you thought you only had to worry about alligators in the water, they let you know they’re dominant on land as well. A video from Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida proves just that, as visitors were able to get some awesome footage of an alligator leaving the water, creeping up on a nest of wild pigs, snatching one easily, then returning to the water for a feast.
SARASOTA, FL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
474K+
Followers
67K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy