Rents in this neighborhood are on the high-end, but they slipped a bit in September. Back Bay, home to Newbury Street and Copley Square, is a huge draw for shoppers and people looking to live in historic homes. Rents in this neighborhood are on the high-end, but they slipped a little bit in September, according to a report from Apartment Advisor: The median rent for a studio on the market that month ($2,800) was down 6.67%, while the going rate for a one-bedroom ($3,500) reflected a 5.71% drop. Two bedroom listings had a median rent of $5,686, a 4.31% drop, and apartments with three or more bedrooms had a median rent of $7,495, reflecting a 6.72% decrease.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO