Read full article on original website
Related
NYC brings back safety campaign as Daylight Saving Time ends
NEW YORK -- With Daylight Saving Time ending on Sunday, New York City is bringing back its "Dusk and Darkness" campaign.The initiative is aimed at keeping everyone on the road safe during fall and winter evenings, particularly pedestrians and cyclists.Thursday, officials highlighted the dangers that come with less daylight."Historical data trends indicate that motorists more frequently strike pedestrians and cyclists in the early evening hours during months with fewer daylight hours," NYPD Chief of Transportation Kim Royster said."We ask drivers to please slow down," said New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.As part of the campaign, the NYPD will expand traffic enforcement during evening and overnight hours.
Woman standing outside Brooklyn bodega is shot in back, legs by stray bullets
A woman, who police believe was a bystander, was shot in the back and critically injured as she stood outside a bodega in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning.
Squad of heavily armored NYPD officers dispatched to crime-plagued precincts: memo
The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group and additional officers are being deployed to neighborhoods and precincts with high crime rates in four boroughs.
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough
The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a month
You have less than two weeks left to apply for this housing lottery with some super affordable rents for those who qualify. The deadline is November 14, 2022 for the Linden Terrace II lottery.
MTA launches "Subway Bingo" game, but riders say they want safety, not games
NEW YORK - The MTA launched a new "Subway Bingo" game to make riding a fun experience, but some riders say what they want most is a safe, crime-free experience. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to riders of all ages. Holden Max, 6, played the MTA's new Subway Bingo game, where instead of crossing off numbers, you cross off unique subway landmarks and experiences. In includes: Spotting a dog in a carrier, a vintage subway train, or an MTA busker. So, how do you play? Find the bingo board (above), find five items in a row or column and take pictures, post on Instagram and...
Thrillist
Home Prices Dropped by Nearly 50% in This Brooklyn Neighborhood This Year
If you're one of the lucky New Yorkers who are currently house shopping in the city, you might want to consider Brooklyn's Fiske Terrace. According to a recent report by PropertyShark, the real estate website, home prices in the highly-coveted Brooklyn neighborhood have exponentially decreased since last year. Fiske Terrace, which is located right below Prospect Park, has long been one of NYC's priciest areas for prospective homeowners, but this year the median home price went down from $1.65 million to $905,000. It is still considered one of NYC's most expensive neighborhoods, but this year, it ranked 45th instead of ninth on the list.
Façade partially collapses at Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK -- People living in four separate units of a Brooklyn apartment building were forced to evacuate Friday after part of façade suddenly crumbled.It happened around 4:15 p.m. at Tivoli Towers on Crown Street in Crown Heights.The Department of Buildings says a section of a wall broke away from 33rd floor of the building. Debris landed on the roof of another section of the building.No one was hurt, but the impact caused cracks to apartments on the 22nd floor and forced the evacuation of four units.Residents told CBS2 the building has had water issues before and repairs were being planned."This is a building that's had chronic failures for years and years, and we've known of them and we have advocated along with the tenants for better conditions in this building. It's my understanding that the building was about to undertake some work before this incident occurred," New York City Council member Crystal Hudson said.The DOB says the building is safe, but the cause of the partial collapse is under investigation.
Facing enrollment drop, one Bronx school tries its hand at marketing
Will Frackelton held a microphone in front of dozens of his seventh and eighth graders, wriggling in their seats in the auditorium that they share with two other Bronx schools. Students and staff from Soundview Academy for Culture and Scholarship, where Frackelton is the principal, had gathered for a town hall last month that covered school safety, high school applications, and other topics. Before dismissing them, Frackelton made an unusual request: Would...
Queens Neighborhood Overwhelmed By Violent Squirrel Attacks
Boasting one of the lowest rates of crime per capita in all of New York City, Queens' neighborhood Rego Park has long been one of the most desired places to live in New York City. However, a number of residents have been viciously accosted by several violently aggressive squirrels in ...
Comments / 0