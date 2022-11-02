Read full article on original website
Lost Sheep ministry collecting new toys
The Finding the Lost Sheep street ministry is holding its 13th Annual Christmas Outreach program and is hoping the community can help it meet its goal of providing new toys for children in West Orange County. Toys can be dropped off at the following locations: Impact Center, 784 Klondike St.,...
Oakland postpones vote on lake community
The Oakland Town Commission has again tabled a vote on a neighborhood project proposed by Venue Development LLC. The developer is applying for approval on a 20-lot single-family subdivision called Bayview at Johns Lake and located off Remington Road. The preliminary subdivision plans first were brought to the commission’s Aug....
Windsor Landing home tops Ocoee sales from Oct. 15 to 21
A home in Windsor Landing topped all Ocoee residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 15 to 21. The home at 3336 Beazer Drive, Ocoee, sold Oct. 21, for $850,000. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,729 square feet of living area. Days on market: Five. OCOEE. ARDEN...
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Florida House District 45
Next week, Florida voters will head to the polls for the 2022 midterm election. Locally, West Orange and Southwest Orange voters will be asked to select their next representative for Florida District 45 — Democrat Allie Braswell or Republican Carolina Amesty. We invited both candidates to participate in our...
Reading Reindeer: Give the gift of reading
Books collected through the Orange Observer Reading Reindeer literacy program are put directly into the hands of the West Orange County residents who need them most — underserved children participating in several local programs. READING REINDEER LITERACY PROGRAM. They say it takes a community to raise a child, and...
W.G. commission moves forward with water ordinance
The city of Winter Garden discussed the first reading of a series of ordinances regarding the annexation, land use designation and rezoning of a property at the commission meeting Thursday, Oct. 27. The ordinances pertain to 0.78 acres located at 958 Tildenville School Road, west of Tildenville School Road, east...
Volunteers needed to sort, pack for Food for Families
Southeastern Food Bank is holding several “sort and pack” days in preparation for its Thanksgiving Food for Families distribution program. The first event is Saturday, Nov. 5, followed by two more shifts Saturdays, Nov. 12 and 19. All take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The food bank, along with Publix Super Markets and hundreds of volunteers will unload, set up, sort and pack 2,000 boxes of food to be delivered to those in need for Thanksgiving.
Lakeshore Preserve tops Horizon West sales from Oct. 15 to 21
A home in Lakeshore Preserve topped all Winter Garden residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 15 to 21. The home at 15603 Panther Lake Place, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 21, for $2.5 million. Built in 2019, it has six bedrooms, five-and-one-half baths and 5,544 square feet of living area. Days on market: 58.
Windermere Prep, Lake Buena Vista, Horizon, Foundation, Olympia all win
Both, the Windermere Prep Lakers and the Lake Buena Vista Vipers, made school history tonight. The last week of the regular football season was an eventful one to say the least, and one to remember for two of our West Orange and Southwest Orange area teams. The Windermere Prep Lakers...
Windermere Prep Lakers to host TFA Royals tonight
This will be the last game of the regular season for both teams. We are excited for today’s games. Our Game of the Week is Windermere Prep vs. The First Academy, so expect to see us there. Here's a list of all local high school games happening in the...
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Antonina Harned
Windermere High School senior and diver Antonina Harned recently won the district championship title for the third time in her high school career after earning a total of 519.95 points during the district meet. Harned also won regionals for the second time in her high school career Friday, Oct. 28, with a total of 560.80 points. She has a full ride scholarship to dive at the University of Nebraska — Lincoln.
FIT 407 now open in Windermere
A new fitness business is now open in the Windermere area. FIT 407 is a modern pilates studio with workouts that cover the whole body with high intensity and low impact. The location offers classes for beginners up to expert level. According to the organization, the workouts increase metabolic rate,...
