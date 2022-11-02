Southeastern Food Bank is holding several “sort and pack” days in preparation for its Thanksgiving Food for Families distribution program. The first event is Saturday, Nov. 5, followed by two more shifts Saturdays, Nov. 12 and 19. All take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The food bank, along with Publix Super Markets and hundreds of volunteers will unload, set up, sort and pack 2,000 boxes of food to be delivered to those in need for Thanksgiving.

OCOEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO