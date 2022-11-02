Read full article on original website
Canyon Athletes Win Gold at the UIL State Cross Country Meet
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Avery Brown of Canyon won a girls’ individual gold medal while the Canyon boys’ team finished first today at the UIL State Cross Country Championships in Round Rock, Texas. Brown came from third place to first as the competitors neared the finish line of...
The Locker Room: Scores and highlights for Nov. 4, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is Week 11 of high school football on the High Plains. You can check here for all of your scores and highlights. Don’t forget to watch The Locker Room live right here at 11:30 p.m., or on Fox 14. Did you miss it live? We’ll have a full replay of all […]
Tascosa Rebels win first outright district title since 1988
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the first time in 34 years, the Tascosa Rebels have won the outright district championship in football. The Rebels have taken home a share of the district title in recent years, but haven’t won it outright since 1988. Tascosa beat the Coronado Mustangs 35-14...
Canyon high school bands to perform and celebrate state competition on Monday
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon high school bands will perform to celebrate the State Marching Contest on Monday. Canyon Independent School District Band Programs competed at the Area Marching Contest last weekend, where they placed in the top three. They will advance to state now. West Plains placed first, Randall...
Game of the Week: Sunray vs. Vega
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the high school football season is coming to an end, the games are only getting more important. From here on out it’s win or go home for some schools. Teams are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, for seeding, and for district titles....
Palo Duro facing must win against Plainview to make playoffs for first time since 2014
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons are preparing for a must win this week. A matchup with Plainview would get Palo Duro into the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Plainview will be playing with the same goal in mind as the winner of the game will get the final spot in the postseason in their district.
Sandies officially clinch playoff berth with win and Coronado loss
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With Coronado’s loss and a win over Monterey, the Amarillo High Sandies are officially in the playoffs. The Sandies beat Monterey 35-14. Running back JQ Ervin scored the opening touchdown, giving him three in the first five quarters since he’s returned to the field for Amarillo High. The Sandies came out of the open week considerably healthier and won the final two games of the season to help propel them into the postseason.
Barbecue teams qualify for state
Three Canyon teams competed last Saturday in the first barbecue cookoff hosted at Canyon High School. All three teams qualified for the state contest. Canyon High School has three teams, two coached by Brett and Laura Rosser along with digital design teacher Steven Thrasher. The third is coached by culinary arts teacher Kim Sharber. Canyon Black team consists of senior Canon Rosser, junior Jacob Quiroz and freshman Jerry Sixberry. Canyon Purple team consists of senior Tyler Schoenberger, junior Tanner Clements and freshman Daxstyn Mickey. Sharber’s team consists of freshmen Chase Sharber, Baylor West, BW Renner and Dustin Williams.
Lubbock Now Teams With Amarillo, Others, Taking Fight To Netflix
Often, when you see headlines about Lubbock and Amarillo, it's over some fabricated rivalry over which town is the best. Lubbock has Buddy Holly. Amarillo has giant steaks and a farm growing classic cars covered in graffiti. Recently, however, news came out that Yellow City and Hub City would be...
Hereford student named WTAMU Intern of the Year
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that an animal science major from Hereford will be honored as its Intern of the Year on Thursday, after pioneering an innovation that could have a multimillion-dollar impact on the beef processing industry. According to the university, junior animal science major Renee Padilla will be recognized […]
Tomorrow is the last day to register for preschool program at the Amarillo Zoo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tomorrow is the last day to register preschoolers into an education program at the Amarillo Zoo. The Animal and Environmental Preschool Program is designed to connect children to nature through hands-on activities, animal encounters, and inquiry-based learning. The program is six weeks long and is for...
Big Cowboys Tower Over the Texas Panhandle Keeping Watch
Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes our cowboys. All our cowboys are big, but I'm actually talking about the giant cowboys that tower over a few cities in the Texas Panhandle. Let's talk about a few of these cowboys. Tex Randall. Tex Randall has graced the skyline of...
WT student dead after train collision in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office released further information regarding a Monday night train collision in Canyon that resulted in the death of one person. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched after 9:30 p.m. on Monday to the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian. Officials reported that Joe […]
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
This part of Texas saw snow during Friday's storms
AMARILLO, Texas — Most Texans know that the weather in the state can be unpredictable, but sometimes it can surprise even long term residents. At least one city in the Panhandle was lucky enough to witness a rare sight for the Lone Star State on Friday: Snow. The National...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosting lecture this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The next installment of lectures at the Panhandle War Memorial is this weekend. The lecture/seminar will be on Saturday November 5, at 1:30 p.m. It will be presented by Cpl. Don Roden United States Marine Veteran who served in Vietnam during the beginning of the Tet Offensive in 1968.
The United family to host two-day holiday hiring event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family is set to host a two-day holiday hiring event beginning Nov. 4 and continuing through Nov. 5. The event will go from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday and from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at any United Family location.
‘It encourages literacy and exercise’: An Eagle Scout and the Amarillo Public Library partner to bring the city a 2nd ‘Story Walk’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Eagle Scout and the Amarillo Public Library are partnering to bring the yellow city a second story walk. “This one is at the park the other one is at the zoo they have a lot of similarities. They are both 17 panels long so we can interchange the stories,” says Krystal Groneman, early literacy librarian at the Amarillo Public Library.
The Beef Between The Arena of Life Church and Amarillo Reddit Users
So looking around Amarillo's subreddit page can give you some insight into what is going on around our city. Having 10.5k followers means that if every follower were to be a Amarillo citizen, about 5 percent of Amarillo's population would belong to the subreddit. It acts as almost a "pseudo-news source" allowing anyone to talk about their experiences, thoughts or opinions on Amarillo, its citizens, its institutions, or just things going on around town. Overall, its a pretty great place online to connect with your fellow Amarillo residents. But it can also be the place for people to vent their frustrations about Amarillo things too.
Have You Seen These Beautiful Amarillo Resorts? Neither Have We.
The Internet is a treasure trove of knowledge. The whole of everything we know as humans exists online. If there's something you're looking for, you'll find it. Sometimes, though, the information you find is a little...misleading. We've seen the beaches of Amarillo, the snow covered mountains of Amarillo, and now...
