Five-star QB Julian Sayin of Carlsbad makes his college pick

By John Maffei
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Zack Marshall, the Carlsbad High tight end who has committed to play at Michigan, heard the news, and feigned disappointment.

Moments earlier, Lancers 5-star quarterback Julian Sayin announced his commitment to play at Alabama — news big enough that ESPN carried it live.

Sayin, who chose Alabama over finalists (and fellow SEC schools) Georgia and LSU, had 29 offers, including Michigan, Auburn, USC, UCLA, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Penn State.

“Alabama is the standard by which other college programs are measured,” Sayin said as four film crews and hundreds of Carlsbad students who had assembled in the school gym started to break up.

“All three of my final schools have great programs, so this was a tough choice. Coach (Nick) Saban is one of the best of all-time. And Alabama’s reputation for sending players to the NFL, grooming quarterbacks is second to none.”

Current Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is a Heisman Trophy candidate. The three Crimson Tide quarterbacks who preceded Young — Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones — are starting in the NFL.

Sayin is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports as well as the No. 1 player in California and No. 14 nationally.

He’s ranked No. 4 nationally by Rivals, No. 1 in California and No. 2 at his position.

“I’ve worked hard to get here,” said Sayin, whose brother Aidan is the starting QB at Penn. “My coaches have worked hard to prepare me for this moment.

“I’m excited. I’m glad this is behind me. Now I can concentrate on playing football, trying to win a championship.”

The 6-foot-1 Sayin, a junior, has led Carlsbad to a 9-1 record. The Lancers, the top seed in the San Diego Section Open Division playoffs , host Poway on Nov. 10 in the semifinals.

Because of blowout wins, Sayin has played a half in several games.

Still, he has completed 138 of 201 passes for 2,302 yards with 23 TDs and only three interceptions.

He has thrown for 200 or more yards in eight of Carlsbad’s 10 games, including 300 yards vs. Bakersfield Liberty, 293 vs. Mission Hills and 270 against San Marcos and Vista.

“Dang. I thought we were going to get him,” Marshall said, knowing full well of Sayin’s final three choices. “I came here from Santa Fe Christian, a great school, but a Wing-T team.

“Carlsbad runs a pro-style offense. Coach Mac (Thadd MacNeal) runs a college program here. It was tough for me at first. Everything — even the verbiage — was different.

“I can call Julian on a Sunday, ask him if he wants to throw, and 30 minutes later we’re at a park working on things. You can see how talented he is, how clean the ball comes out of his hand.

“But he also does all the behind-the-scenes stuff that make great players successful. It’s a joy to play with him.”

Alabama coaches are not permitted to comment on players until they've signed a national letter of intent. The early signing period begins Dec. 21.

4:58 p.m. Nov. 2, 2022 : This article has been updated with quotes from the high school news conference.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

