fox2detroit.com
Election Day: Michigan's three ballot proposals explained
Michigan's voters heading to the polls on Tuesday will have the opportunity to vote for candidates running for a number of offices. They’ll also have the chance to vote on three different proposals.
fox2detroit.com
Election Day 2022: How to vote early in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - You can vote in the Michigan general election without heading to the polls Nov. 8. Early voting is still an option until 4 p.m. Nov. 7. To do this, visit your city or township clerk's office to request an absentee ballot and fill it out at the office.
abc12.com
Exclusive poll: Top Michigan Democrats maintain leads five days before election
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The final EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 before Election Day shows top Michigan Democrats with steady leads. Poll results released Friday bolster Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign. Her lead in the governor's race remained steady in double digits while her approval rating increased above 50% for the first time in months.
How to vote in Michigan's midterm election
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan midterm election. This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon. Along with...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan clerk offices open this weekend for voter registration, absentee voting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Still need to register to vote or want to vote early?. Michigan clerk offices are required to be open for at least eight hours the weekend before the Nov. 8 general election. Find your clerk's weekend hours here. Voters who would like to cast an absentee...
Michigan Ballot Proposal 3 Facts, voters share their thoughts
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — Since the U.S. Supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortions have become an even more controversial topic. On election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters will have a chance to amend their state constitution to protect abortion rights, Ballot Proposal 3. Proposal 3 would provide a...
fox2detroit.com
Sick on Election Day? How to request an emergency absentee ballot in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michiganders who are sick or injured on Election Day and cannot make it to the polls can request an emergency absentee ballot. If the illness or emergency, including Covid, happens after 5 p.m. Nov. 5, the Friday before the Nov. 8 election, you can request a ballot.
michiganchronicle.com
Michigan Election Guide 2022: Races, Proposals and Voting Options
The 2022 Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8. With just days away, registered voters are gearing up to decide on what is predicted to be monumental key races and statewide ballot proposals during the midterm election. Here’s a look at some of the essential resources and...
fox2detroit.com
Campaign trail heats up with Dixon, Whitmer making stops across SE Michigan in race for governor
FOX 2 (WJBK) - As November 8th draws closer Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates refuse to slow down. On Friday GOP candidate Tudor Dixon and Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hit the campaign trail looking to secure their base and win over undecided voters. "I don’t care how loud you are, I...
What will the Michigan AG race look like on election night?
However, after all the votes are tallied, there could be a much different picture just 24 hours later.
What happens after your absentee ballot is received in Michigan?
There's a whole process that happens once that absentee ballot is received by your city or township clerk, and we spoke with one local clerk to detail the process of what happens after it's received.
fox2detroit.com
How to vote in Michigan if you are in the hospital
Even if you end up in the hospital and cannot make it to the polls on Election Day, you can still vote. Corewell Health explains how to request an emergency absentee ballot in Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Secretary of State attempting to get in front of misinformation as Michigan, Detroit prepare for midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both the city of Detroit and Michigan secretary of state said they were confident in the operations of the upcoming November midterm election, with Sec. Jocelyn Benson expecting the 2022 race drive some of the highest turnout of any midterm race. 1.3 million ballots had been...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit turnout on election day • Massive FCA recall • Vigil for brothers killed in Inkster fire
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - Votes haven't been tallied, but there are already a few conclusions that can be gleaned from the pre-election processes unfolding across Michigan. What may be the most significant is a drastic fall in expected turnout in Detroit. The city clerk said to expect between 28-33% turnout...
Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8
A special prosecutor investigating whether the GOP candidate for Michigan AG and others should be charged for trying to gain access to voting machines says there will be no decision before Tuesday.
Wondering if your absentee ballot was received? You can check online in Michigan.
State election officials say they've received more than one million absentee ballots ahead of Election Day in Michigan, Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you're curious as to whether your local clerk has received your ballot, there are ways to verify that it's been received before the election. The Michigan Voter Information...
fox2detroit.com
How is the Center for Voter Information getting your information?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Have you gotten mail lately that includes your voting history or the history of your neighbors? What about a piece of official-looking mail with an application for an absentee ballot?. This mail is most likely coming from the Center for Voter Information or the Voter Participation...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Governor Whitmer on abortion, COVID policies, electric vehicle evolution
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Nov. 8, 2022, Michigan voters will head to the polls to decide on who will be governor for the next four years: Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer or Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The two debates are over and with Election Day nearly here, we invited both...
fox2detroit.com
Secretary of State to discuss upcoming midterm election in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will discuss election systems during a press conference in Detroit Thursday. The agency head plans to talk about Michigan's election processes with just days before the November midterm. FOX 2 will stream the press conference, which is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.
