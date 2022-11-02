ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

fox2detroit.com

Election Day 2022: How to vote early in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - You can vote in the Michigan general election without heading to the polls Nov. 8. Early voting is still an option until 4 p.m. Nov. 7. To do this, visit your city or township clerk's office to request an absentee ballot and fill it out at the office.
abc12.com

Exclusive poll: Top Michigan Democrats maintain leads five days before election

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The final EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 before Election Day shows top Michigan Democrats with steady leads. Poll results released Friday bolster Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign. Her lead in the governor's race remained steady in double digits while her approval rating increased above 50% for the first time in months.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

How to vote in Michigan's midterm election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan midterm election. This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon. Along with...
WTOL 11

Michigan Ballot Proposal 3 Facts, voters share their thoughts

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — Since the U.S. Supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortions have become an even more controversial topic. On election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters will have a chance to amend their state constitution to protect abortion rights, Ballot Proposal 3. Proposal 3 would provide a...
michiganchronicle.com

Michigan Election Guide 2022: Races, Proposals and Voting Options

The 2022 Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8. With just days away, registered voters are gearing up to decide on what is predicted to be monumental key races and statewide ballot proposals during the midterm election. Here’s a look at some of the essential resources and...
fox2detroit.com

How is the Center for Voter Information getting your information?

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Have you gotten mail lately that includes your voting history or the history of your neighbors? What about a piece of official-looking mail with an application for an absentee ballot?. This mail is most likely coming from the Center for Voter Information or the Voter Participation...
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
fox2detroit.com

Secretary of State to discuss upcoming midterm election in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will discuss election systems during a press conference in Detroit Thursday. The agency head plans to talk about Michigan's election processes with just days before the November midterm. FOX 2 will stream the press conference, which is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.
